Metro Detroit seniors living with dementia welcomed back.

The Dorothy and Peter Brown Jewish Community Adult Day Program reopened its Southfield location Jan. 5 after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While staff had pivoted to virtual programming to keep vulnerable seniors engaged and as active as possible, the Southfield center remained closed until a critical number of both vaccinated participants and available staff was reached.

The Brown Program’s West Bloomfield location was able to reopen slowly beginning in June 2021, with some previous Southfield attendees able to get transportation to the location.

Through in-person and virtual offerings, the Brown Program provided services to 67 people living with dementia; and 103 care partners received in-person, virtual and/or telephonic supports from October through December 2021. The Brown Program is a joint initiative of Jewish Senior Life and JVS Human Services, which has been offering innovative and stimulating programs for more than 20 years for those living with dementia, as well as providing support to their families.

“We have families and participants who have been waiting very eagerly to return in-person to Southfield, and we are so excited to welcome them back,” said Debi Banooni, program director. “We have kept in contact and have offered outreach to our families, but there is a big difference between virtual programming being offered for an hour compared to a full day of programming being offered in person. Now family members can get on with their schedule knowing their loved one is having a meaningful and engaging experience.”

The Southfield location will be initially offering services from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, ramping up to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Strict COVID precautions are in place. The program is only open to fully vaccinated people from fully vaccinated households; participants must wear a mask; participants require a negative PCR test on the first day of attendance; social distancing is practiced (limiting the number of people who can be served); and all participants have a health screen at the start of the day. Family members are not permitted inside the program.

“The risk of negative impacts of isolation for a person living with dementia is significant, so our reopening will offer a better quality of life for our vulnerable seniors,” Banooni said.

Activities include music, quizzes, art projects and discussions, and participants are provided with lunch. For more information on the Brown Program, call (248) 233-4000 (Southfield) or (248) 661-6390 (West Bloomfield) or email info@brownadultday.org.