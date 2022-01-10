Throughout the year, the Beth Ahm tikkun olam team organizes mitzvah opportunities to help those in need.

Helping others is a central value of Judaism and of Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield. Led by Beverly Gale and Cathy Lichtman, a team of more than 30 synagogue volunteers, from teens to seniors, prepared 350 lunches for the clients of Crossroads of Michigan, a Detroit-based social service agency.

The volunteers prepared a multi-course meal from scratch — baked pasta, green beans, salad, bread, fruit and dessert. Working on-site and interacting with the staff and clients of Crossroads added extra meaning to the volunteer experience.

Throughout the year, the Beth Ahm tikkun olam team organizes mitzvah opportunities to help those in need. Whether it be collecting PPE and assembling COVID safety kits, feeding the hungry, providing school supplies or distributing winter clothing, the tikkun olam team addresses the basic needs of those in the Jewish and broader communities.