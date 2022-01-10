To celebrate the 20th anniversary of PathologyOutlines.com, it has embarked on a new initiative to build a worldwide directory of pathologists to create a stronger and more connected pathology community.

PathologyOutlines.com — a free, no registration, online pathology textbook — is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Started in Metro Detroit in 2001 by Dr. Nat Pernick, the website employs 20 staff members, an editorial board with 36 academic pathologists and has more than 300 active authors. The site is based on the belief that accurate medical information written, edited and peer-reviewed by qualified medical professionals, should be free and accessible to everyone.

Pernick, a pathologist himself and a third-generation Detroiter, had the idea for the site when he finished his residency.

“We have books and notes, but being obsessive-compulsive, I want to have everything in one place and on the web,” Pernick says. “And I thought it should be free, so everyone could use it. And, it’s easy for people to use. It shouldn’t be hard to find the information that we need in order to make a diagnosis or to tell another doctor what we recommend.”

Pathologists around the globe use PathologyOutlines.com every day to help diagnose and treat disease, averaging 45,000 visits per day.

“Most of us know what we do every day, but maybe one or two cases a day, it’s something that’s different, we haven’t seen it before or we haven’t seen it in a while, and so we have to look it up,” Pernick says. “It’s a very quick reference to look things up, and that’s why I think it’s been helpful to people.”

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of PathologyOutlines.com, it has embarked on a new initiative to build a worldwide directory of pathologists to create a stronger and more connected pathology community. Within a few weeks of its launch, more than 600 pathologists had signed up from more than 60 countries and more are added daily.

“I had been trying to think how we could unify the world of pathologists, so when pathologists read a paper written by another pathologist, hear a talk or see them at a meeting, they can look them up,” Pernick says.

The site’s staff can create a profile in the directory for the pathologist or pathologists can do it themselves. Pernick says the initiative is very ambitious because it can’t be automated.

“This is going to take several years, but I think it will be useful for the profession,” he says. “It makes the world a lot smaller when people know who everybody else is.”

In addition to constantly updating and refining its medical textbook, PathologyOutlines.com has been committed to fulfilling charitable goals, such as helping to establish the Detroit College Promise Scholarship and creating a Pandemic Relief Music Award for musicians affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Pernick takes pride in those charitable efforts, along with valuing PathologyOutlines.com employees and site visitors.

“We try to practice the Golden Rule: Things we don’t like seeing on websites, we don’t want to do to other people who are visiting our website,” Pernick says.

He also believes it’s important to apply the Jewish ethics that all of us have been taught to our business lives along with our personal lives.

“I grew up with the idea that it’s important for me to be the best person I can be and to make the world a better place and, of course, these are traditional Jewish values,” he says. “I think it’s important for us, particularly being Jewish, to try to set a good example of how a good business should be run.”