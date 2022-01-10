Orin Wolf, president of NETworks Presentations, believes the upbeat show, about a teenager wanting to appear on a TV dance program, offers an uplifting experience during pandemic times.

The producer who brought the last tour of Fiddler on the Roof to the Fisher Theatre — a production that had to be cut short because of COVID restrictions — is putting another popular musical, Hairspray, on the road.

“There’s something just inherently optimistic about the music and the story,” said Wolf, who has been to Michigan through work responsibilities and family ties having to do with his wife, attorney Shiri Bilik Wolf, growing up in Michigan, attending the University of Michigan and occasionally writing for the Detroit Jewish News.

“Hairspray is not a naïve optimism; it’s an informed optimism because it was written about a time in this country [during the 1960s] when there was adversity, and that resonates. It’s sorely needed in the climate we’re in today and the challenges we face. It’s a shot in the arm of positive energy and positive, affirmative thinking,” he said.

The musical, running Jan. 18-30 at the Fisher Theatre, has songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The fast-paced numbers include “Welcome to the ’60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

“It’s one of those scores where every song that comes through has such an impact,” Wolf said. “‘Good Morning Baltimore’ has such optimism. This teen character, Tracy, chooses to see things in a way that infuses her with energy and positivity, and the song really underscores that. It’s a perfect way to set off the story.”

Wolf’s story as producer welcomes the mood of the song as he moves beyond the tight restrictions that shut down live productions. He spent the days away from live theater in planning for its return.

“I can’t state how difficult it was to put people back into the theater safely, moving actors and crews in and out of theaters and hotels,” he explained. “Knock wood, we’ve had a pretty good go of it so far. Our actors have been taking really good care of themselves, and [with venue practices put in place], it’s been extraordinarily safe for audiences.

“We’re thrilled, and we’re enjoying it. We’re finding the power of being back in a live theater worth the effort.”

Wolf, whose wife is from Israel, has brought award-winning stage shows and performers from that country to the United States. The Band’s Visit, originally an Israeli-made film, revolves around an Egyptian band stranded in Israel. Na Laga’at’s Not by Bread Alone, a performance by a troupe of deaf and blind actors, invites audiences into aspects and understandings of their lives.

“[The Israeli troupe presented] an extraordinary work of art,” Wolf said of the reasoning behind his production choice. “I really appreciated it as beautiful and very moving.

“All my shows have special meaning to me, but I certainly appreciate telling stories of Jewish characters.”

Casting of a Hairspray character brought a distinctive aspect to both the movie and play iterations. The idea that the role of the teen’s mom, Edna Turnblad, not be played by a woman was started by John Waters, film writer and director. For the Detroit production, the part will be portrayed by Andrew Levitt, also known as Nina West from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“I think the character has always been sort of an outsider and sees herself that way,” Wolf said, defining the continuing choice as stylistic. “By immediately introducing elements of the performance of that character to make the audience understand this person to be different is what makes the character so compelling.”

Also in the production are Niki Metcalf as the teenage Tracy Turnblad, Christopher Swan as dad Wilbur Turnblad, Toneisha Harris (from NBC’s The Voice) as Motormouth Maybelle and Billy Dawson as Corny Collins.

Wolf had aspirations of being on stage while studying at The Hartt School, a performing arts conservatory at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, but that changed as he entered the working world.

“When I got out of college, I was assisting people [in production],” he recalled. “I started my love affair with producing and worked my way up in the industry. I love the theater and being part of it makes me happy.”

Details

Hairspray will be performed Jan. 18-30 at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. Tickets start at $39. Fisher Theatre, (313) 872-1000, ext. 0 or ticketmaster.com.