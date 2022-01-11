The hour-long classes will be constructed from the Thoughtful Judaism curriculum, developed by the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America and made possible by a grant from the Hermelin-Davidson Center for Congregation Excellence.

Just as it did in the fall, Congregation Shaarey Zedek of Southfield will offer weekly in-person, free and study sessions open to the public that broadly cover the sweeping concepts of Judaism beginning 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

The hour-long classes will be constructed from the Thoughtful Judaism curriculum, developed by the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America and made possible by a grant from the Hermelin-Davidson Center for Congregation Excellence. They will be taught by Rabbi Aaron Starr, Rabbi Yoni Dahlen and Rebecca Starr, director of regional programs for Hartman Institute of North America. Classes will meet in person at the synagogue, and there will be no online alternative to take the class on Zoom.

This semester, Rabbi Starr expects to welcome attendees from a diverse background of observance and exposure to Judaism.

Last semester, Starr said enrolled students ranged in ages from 20 to 90. The classes are geared to attract a diverse audience including interfaith couples and Jews of Choice who are seeking an informal Jewish learning setting to delve deeply into the philosophical questions about Judaism.

Coursework begins with the notion of Judaism as an interpretive tradition and dovetails into the notion of what it means to be a Jew and to live Jewishly.

“Jews do not read the Bible as fundamentalists, and I remember a student from last semester saying to me that she did not realize how innovated and unique is Judaism’s approach to the Bible,” Starr said. “The Hartman Institute uses the language being and becoming and examining identity versus practice. These concepts reinforce the principle that we hold dear at Shaarey Zedek that everybody is welcome. The classes are intended to spark conversations about the big ideas that animate Judaism, the central concepts that inspire us and guide us.”

To register, call the synagogue office at (248) 357-5544 or https://shaareyzedek.shulcloud.com/event/foundations-for-a-thoughtful-judaism2.html.

Four Themes

Components of Thoughtful Judaism were first offered in the Detroit Metro area last fall through JLearn at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit.

Thoughtful Judaism revolves around four themes:

Peoplehood: The meaning and definition and purpose of Jewish community, how it can be diverse and hold shared values and a shared history and an exploration of the main centers of Jewish life: Israel and North America.

Faith: An exploration of questions relating to one’s relationship with God and what a life of faith entails, models in Judaism that exemplify the complexities of having a relationship with God as well as viewpoints on where Jews who do not believe in God fit in.

Practice: What is the meaning of the system of mitzvot and what does it accomplish? In an age that encourages independent and self-minded thinking, how can one find relevance in rituals and how the sanctification of time, space and body can lead to holiness.

Ethics: In what ways is the individual obligated to the widest and innermost circles of community according to Jewish tradition? How to maintain relationships even when one party wrongs another, and the obligations parents and children have to one another.

Other Chances to Learn

In addition to the classes planned at CSZ, other Thoughtful Judaism classes taught online over Zoom through JLearn are slated for the new year. To register, call (248) 205-2557 or visit https://tinyurl.com/yckpcwkw.

Choices include:

“Engaging Israel, Foundations for a New Relationship; A Hartman Institute Curriculum,” ongoing noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 3. Instructor: Rabbi Brent Gutmann of Temple Kol Ami. Through discussion, text and video lectures, Gutmann reframes the discussion about the enduring significance of the State of Israel for contemporary Jews worldwide. The class will cover the concepts of Jewish sovereignty, ethics in military power, maintaining a Jewish democracy, and the relationship between American and Israeli Jews. Tuition: $165.

“Thoughtful Judaism: Peoplehood and Practice.” 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 25 through May 3. Instructor: Rabbi Michele Faudem. The class will cover concepts of Jewish faith, belonging, challenges of Jewish peoplehood, ethical obligations to God ourselves and our community. Tuition: $175.