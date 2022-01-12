The five fellows on this one-week trip to Dubai, all college students in southeast Michigan, will spend seven intensive days learning how to discuss differences in a meaningful but respectful way while exposed to elements of Islam and Judaism in Dubai.

The JCRC/AJC Dubai Interfaith Fellowship Mission is underway. The mission marks the launch of the JCRC/AJC interfaith fellowships between Jews, Muslims and Chaldeans.

The five fellows on this one-week trip to Dubai, all college students in southeast Michigan, will spend seven intensive days learning how to discuss differences in a meaningful but respectful way while exposed to elements of Islam and Judaism in Dubai.

Upon their return, they will be community ambassadors to recruit, and model for the cohorts of interfaith fellowships that JCRC/AJC plan for the fall.

“We hope this mission, both through the students’ own experience on the trip and engagement with the Dubai residents they will meet on the trip, will inspire college students back in Michigan, and that these students will continue to reflect on the great benefits of diverse people coming together in civil discourse, to listen, share and learn,” said Adar Rubin, Israel associate at the JCRC/AJC.