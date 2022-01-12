The event raises funds for child abuse treatment and prevention programs.

Documentary filmmaker and advocate Sasha Joseph Neulinger will be the keynote speaker at this year’s 26th Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon hosted by CARE House of Oakland County.

The luncheon is scheduled to be an in-person event that will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, at noon at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to the safety of children through prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse and neglect, as well as educating community members and empowering survivors.

Neulinger, the founder and president of advocacy organization Voice For The Kids and head of production for Voice 1 Films, is the creator of the acclaimed film Rewind.

As part of the program, Neulinger will tell his personal story, including how digging through the vast collection of his father’s home videos, he reconstructed the unthinkable story of his boyhood and exposed a dark secret passed through generations, teaching the audience about the cycles and consequences of abuse.

As a preview to the Thursday Luncheon speaking program, CARE House will screen the film Rewind, with a special appearance by Neulinger in a preview event the night before Circle of Friends, Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township. Tickets to the screening and Luncheon may be purchased together or separately with all proceeds to benefit CARE House programs.

“Child abuse and neglect happens in every zip code in our community,” said Blythe Tyler, President and CEO, CARE House of Oakland County. “This important film, and the story behind it, will help more in our community realize that unless we talk about this, it will remain hidden inside households everywhere. We’re going to help shed light and begin conversation that we expect will begin an ongoing dialogue this year that could lead to help for more of our neighbors.”

Rewind appeared nationally on PBS and also at the Tribeca Film Festival, receiving three Emmy nominations and a nomination for a Critics Choice Award.

Ticket prices for Circle of Friends start at $125. Luncheon tables, preview party and ticket packages are also available for purchase. For detailed ticket and additional sponsorship opportunities, contact CARE House at (248) 332-7173 ext. 206 or visit www.carehouse.org.