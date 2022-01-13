The board awarded nearly $1 million in new and continuation grants.

At its fall board meetings, The Jewish Fund re-elected its leadership and elected four new board members. Michael Eizelman was re-elected Board Chair and Jeffrey Schlussel was re-elected Vice-Chair. New members are Dr. Jeffrey Devries, Gilda Jacobs, Dr. Candace Johnson Kimpson and Steven Schanes.

This includes a new capacity-building grant to Jewish Family Service of $112,000 and an additional $146,000 grant to expand technology support services for older adults to address social isolation.

A general operating support grant of $100,000, the first by the Fund, was awarded to JARC, and a $75,000 grant to Corktown Health Center to open a dental clinic.

A $25,000 grant to Michigan League for Public Policy will support efforts to expand the state’s utilization of community health workers, and a $27,000 grant to Gilda’s Club will support its expansion in Detroit.