Throughout the week, volunteers of all ages came together to prepare and package more than 900 meals for the South Oakland Shelter.

Temple Israel has housed the homeless for many years, partnering with the South Oakland Shelter. This year, the week looked different but was filled with amazing hard work and creativity.

While Temple Israel was not able to physically house the homeless, Temple members were able to feed them lunch and dinner for the week.

“Our volunteers were so dedicated to providing nutritious and delicious meals for the homeless. It was an amazing week filled with giving back,” said Temple Israel’s Rachel Kestenberg.  

The middle school youth group, QUEST, made more than 300 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
QUEST also packaged 85 pasta and meatball dinners.
Lunches consisted of turkey sandwiches some days and peanut butter and jelly the others. 
The high schoolers worked together and were very efficient.
JN Staff

