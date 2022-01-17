Executive Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity member Jennifer Lewis stressed the importance of unity among the Black and Jewish communities.

The Detroit Metropolitan community gathered on Sunday, Dec. 5, to Shine a Light on Antisemitism. Members of the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee, Philos Project and Black Empowerment Council strategized together to create solidifying impact as a part of a national Jewish Federations of North America initiative focused on bringing varying cultural groups together to discuss the issue of antisemitism.

The day of events began with an interfaith service at Greater New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Kenneth James Flowers. He spoke about the importance of preserving and cultivating interfaith relationships, the need for condemning antisemitism and hate, no matter the source of manifestation, and highlighted the role both Israel and the Jewish community played in the African American community in Detroit during his upbringing.

Following the service, congregants at Greater New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church were invited to attend an interfaith luncheon at the St. Regis Hotel with members of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, the Philos Project, the Detroit Roundtable for Protestants, Catholics and Jews, and other Shine a Light partners.

“I am here today as a proud supporter of the great State of Israel and my Jewish brothers and sisters. Also, I am here to stand and to support my African American brothers and sisters, and to let everyone know that we will continue to fight against intolerance and injustice in the world, and that we will march on until victory is won,” said Flowers, who is also co-director of the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity.

Executive Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity member Jennifer Lewis stressed the importance of unity among the Black and Jewish communities. “It is so important that the Black and Jewish communities stand up for one another, that we fight racism and antisemitism together,” she said.

A proclamation against antisemitism was presented at the luncheon, signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

As nightfall approached, a public menorah lighting was hosted by Jewish Ferndale under the direction of Rabbi Hershel and Chana Finman. Shine A Light partners stood together as the last candle was lit on the menorah, illuminating the dark sky and reminding us all to be a light to the world in dark times.