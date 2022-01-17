Chef Aaron Egan shares a Cheese Blintzes recipe from The International Jewish Cook Book, published in 1918.

There’s a tremendous collection of cookbooks in the libraries of Michigan State University, and they’ve digitized a number of them for researchers and the public alike to read and enjoy. Amongst these tomes is The International Jewish Cook Book, published in 1918.

A snapshot of Jewish foods from all corners and of all types, the recipes pay attention to kosher laws and holiday concerns, and cover everything from the idiosyncratically spelled “Gefilte Fisch” to “Kentucky Chrimsel,” inclusive of almost any dish you can imagine.

I’d like to share a recipe from the book, adapted slightly, that might well have been served 100 years ago: Cheese Blintzes.

Cheese Blintzes

Pancake:

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

1 cup milk

1 cup flour

Filling:

½ lb. small-curd cottage cheese or ricotta

2 Tbsp. butter, softened

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp. salt

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

Powdered sugar

Cinnamon

Oil or butter for frying

Directions