Among many programs the Woodward Avenue Shul is offering this winter is the “Soup and Study” program, an opportunity to participate in a weekly discussion analyzing a larger Jewish topic that connects with the weekly Torah portion, accompanied with a warm, hearty soup.

There have been three sessions so far, the first on the topic of trust and faith in God and the next two on freedom of choice and determinism.

The program can be enjoyed in person or virtually, with a Zoom link available upon request. The in-person program takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the shul.

For the Woodward Avenue Shul, which Rabbi Mendel Polter calls a warm, welcoming, family-oriented “small-town shul,” the COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc in terms of community engagement.

“We continued to have in-person services. We follow the Orthodox version of Judaism and don’t have the option of virtual services on Shabbat or the holidays, but we are trying our best to engage people who don’t come on Shabbat or holidays, and also offer an option that will work for everyone at different times of the week,” Polter said.

He says the goal for the program’s length was at least for the duration of the Book of Exodus, taking it week-by-week to see how it goes and, if it kicked off, it would continue and, if not, that would be fine.

“Every Torah portion has something we can sort of delve into on the Jewish perspective of things,” he said.

Polter says the attendees are really enjoying it so far, even spreading the word to others they know.

“It’s engaging. We talk to each other, and whoever attends in person can talk to people on the Zoom,” Polter said. “Any opportunity to create community engagement, even if it’s virtual, is, in my opinion, very important, healing and comforting. It adds meaning and purpose to the Jewish people, and really to anyone’s life.

“The Yiddish word would be ‘hamish,’” he said. “A hamish atmosphere, people feel comfortable and everyone’s enjoying themselves whether at home or in person. It’s very light, but also touching on deeper subjects.”

Interested in participating virtually? Email office@thewas.net for the Zoom link.

For other programs at the Woodward Avenue Shul, visit https://thewas.net.