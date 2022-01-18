It will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor will bring noted author Dara Horn to headline its 2022 Main Event fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will take place in person at the Kensington Court Hotel in Ann Arbor for guests fully vaccinated from COVID-19. It will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.

Horn’s most recent work is the essay collection People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present (2021), which Kirkus Reviews called “brilliantly readable” and which appeared on recent best-of-the-year lists from the New York Times, Publishers Weekly and the Chicago Public Library.

Horn’s six works of fiction, also award-winning, include the novels All Other Nights (2009), A Guide for the Perplexed (2013) and Eternal Life (2018). A regular columnist for Tablet magazine, Horn has published nonfiction in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, among other notable publications.

Described as a “startling exploration of how Jewish history is exploited to flatter the living,” People Love Dead Jews reflects on subjects such as the international veneration of Anne Frank, the blockbuster traveling exhibition called ​“Auschwitz” and the Jewish history of the Chinese city of Harbin.

Drawing on her own family’s life, Horn challenges readers to confront the reasons why Jewish deaths are emblematic of the worst of evils the world has to offer, while there is so little respect for the vitality, complexity and depth of present-day Jewish life.

The most significant fundraising event of the Jewish Federation’s Annual Community Campaign, the Main Event supports the Federation’s communal partners in Ann Arbor, Israel and around the world. Participants will be asked to support the community with a minimum $100 pledge to the Jewish Federation’s 2022 Annual Campaign; students and young adults will be asked to make a meaningful gift.

“Dara Horn addresses the issue of antisemitism in a unique way,” says Stephen Aronson, a co-chair of the 2022 Main Event, along with his wife, Levana Aronson, and Monica and Ben Rosen.

“In the face of rising antisemitism, she encourages us to shine a light on vibrant, positive Jewish life, and this is what we’ll be doing when we come together for the Main Event this year.”

For details about the program and to register, visit www.JewishAnnArbor.org, email info@jewishannarbor.org or call (734) 773-3535.