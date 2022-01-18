Challah Train entails challah being delivered each Friday to two members of the community, mostly families with children that would be served by JFamily.

Want to do a mitzvah and have some tasty, fresh challah delivered to someone’s doorstep? Challah Train, an initiative of JFamily, is just the program for you.

Jamie Kaniarz, Challah Train’s parent connector and “train conductor,” says the initiative is based on a different version of Challah Train in other communities that she learned about during her initial boarding with JFamily.

“When looking for ways to engage with new families or families who have not traditionally been connected with JFamily and our programming, we came across the idea of Challah Train and thought it would be a perfect fit for our community,” Kaniarz said.

Changes made from other iterations of Challah Train include using a nomination system in addition to personally selecting families; so, in addition to asking members of the community to nominate families, JFamily also asks families who have received Challah Train to nominate another family.

“We also made the decision to not make the challah personally and instead use one of the amazing Jewish businesses in our community, Bake Station, to make sure that the challah is not only delicious and kosher, but is also safe for many families with food allergies,” Kaniarz said.

For Kaniarz, it means a lot for JFamily to be able to offer this service.

“We love being able to offer another amazing program to families in the Jewish community and share the JFamily offerings with them,” Kaniarz said. “From PJ Library to Pop Ups and ‘It’s in the bag!’ holiday programming, we are always working on new and fun offerings for families.”

People can nominate someone by emailing jfamily@jccdet.org or visiting JFamily’s Community Facebook page.