For nearly two years, much of our communal dialogue has been dominated by the cloud of COVID-19. Every one of our institutions — synagogues, agencies, Federation — has wrestled with questions about how best to protect our community from this pandemic. And yes, protect means honoring the value of pikuach nefesh (saving lives) by trying to ensure each individual’s health and safety … but it also means protecting our mental and spiritual heath, and preserving our ability to lead Jewish lives even under these unprecedented circumstances.

It should not be a surprise that while we are all on the same “team” fighting against COVID, there have been variations in our responses. We all want the same thing, but there is more than one path to get there. In that vein, I am proud to let you know about a new policy approved by Temple Beth El’s Board of Trustees a few weeks ago.

Effective immediately, and on a temporary basis, all adults will be required to show proof of full vaccination to attend Shabbat services at Temple Beth El. Grounded on the best scientific and medical guidance, our Board took this action for three primary reasons:

First, it is clear that ensuring vaccination is the best way to keep people safe. Studies and stories all indicate that our Jewish community is among the most highly vaccinated groups in the country. Still, as we watch the rise of Omicron, and as COVID is surging to its highest levels, this step is intended to create the peak degree of safety. And while Shabbat services are only one element of all we offer at TBE, our Board wanted to make it clear that they are not preventing anyone from having access to their clergy or to Temple in general.

Second, as we all begin to (hopefully) emerge from the pandemic, it is vital that people feel safe coming back to Temple. Although this one is more subjective, many people are simply more comfortable knowing that everyone around them is vaccinated. So, this policy is designed to encourage more and more people to join us for services in-person (even as we, like many synagogues, continue to offer a high-quality virtual option every week at www.tbelive.org).

Lastly, we emphatically believe that being part of the solution is the Jewish thing to do. I realize that vaccinations have become controversial in some quarters, but they shouldn’t be. COVID has been a scourge to all of us, and while we can’t control the world around us entirely … perhaps the most fundamental message of Torah is that we, as human beings, do play a vital role in creating the future we desire. And I am confident that that future will soon be within reach as more institutions across society take steps to educate and encourage people to get vaccinated, to wear proper masks, and to act with both caution and optimism.

The one thing we cannot do in the face of evil or suffering is fail to act. Paraphrasing the words we declare every year during the High Holidays … the work of our own hands and our own hearts has the power to counteract even the most challenging reality. I pray that we are up to the task!

Rabbi Mark Miller is the senior rabbi at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.