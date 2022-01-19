The event will give those in attendance some ideas and ways to get involved in the community, as well as the opportunity to meet other young Jewish adults who are calling Metro Detroit home.

Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit is hosting a special edition of its happy hour/bar night series, L’Chaim Detroit, on Jan. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

L’Chaim Detroit: Newish and Jewish Edition is aimed at those who moved to town (or back to town) between March 2020 and present-day and haven’t gotten out much or experienced all the awesome people and exciting things Detroit and Jewish Detroit have to offer.

The event will give those in attendance some ideas and ways to get involved in the community, as well as the opportunity to meet other young Jewish adults who are calling Metro Detroit home.

As of now, the event is set to take place at The Corner Grill, Bar + Game Room, 344 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale. $5 per person entry includes the first drink on NEXTGen Detroit, which is prepared to make the event virtual to ensure the experience is safe and COVID-conscious. Those interested are asked to register online by Jan. 24.

Lauren Soifer, NEXTGen Detroit’s associate director, says they’ve come across a lot of new and returning Detroiters over the past two years chomping at the bit for the opportunity to engage with new people and experiences in the community.

“If they’re new to town, it’s been really hard to meet people during the pandemic. If they’re back to town — me, for example, who moved back this summer after seven years, I don’t know what’s cool now and the places and restaurants to go,” Soifer said.

Soifer says NEXTGen Detroit’s hope is to create a space for people to meet others in the same position as well as people who are already involved with NEXTGen Detroit to welcome them and give them the opportunity to learn about what the community has to offer.

“We’ve been gathering names and a list of people who we’ve talked to who’ve said they’re new; they don’t know how to meet people. They come to some of our events, but it seems like a lot of people already know each other and it’s hard to break in,” Soifer said.

“I hope this gives them a space to feel like they can dive into what we have to offer and where they can meet other people and really feel like they’re a part of something.”

To register, visit https://jlive.app/events/1441.

If you are a young adult who is new to town, or know someone who is, and you would like to connect with Lauren and NEXTGen Detroit, email her at soifer@jfmd.org.