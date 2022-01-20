A Michigander at heart, Charles J. Cohen continually stressed the importance of legal education.

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award a $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen.

A Michigander at heart, he continually stressed the importance of legal education. It is only fitting that JBAM chose to honor the life and legacy of Charles J. Cohen by naming its educational scholarship in his name.

Scholarship applicants must be:

Enrolled full or part-time at a Michigan Law school; a 2L at the time of application submission; in good academic and administrative standing; with a minimum of a 3.00 GPA; committed to practicing law in Michigan; and able to demonstrate a history of involvement within the Jewish community, the law school community and the legal community-at-large.

Each Applicant Must Submit:

A detailed letter of interest explaining how they meet award criteria, and any relevant connections and commitments to the State of Michigan; A resume; An official law school transcript; and Letters of recommendation (no more than 2) as part of their application.

Applications in a single pdf packet are due to Andrew Cohen, andrew@theclo.com, by Feb. 21, 2022. The award will be made by March 11 and announced publicly by March 18.

Information about the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan can be found at www.jewishbar.org.