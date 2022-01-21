Patty Stelmaszak unpacks goodies from her truck.
Patty Stelmaszak unpacks goodies from her truck. (JCRC/AJC)

Volunteer efforts included almost 20 different organizations.

In its 25th year, Mitzvah Day turned into Mitzvah Weekend, running from Dec. 24-26 to expand its outreach and offer alternatives to Jewish volunteers who observe the Sabbath. 

Hundreds of volunteers of various faiths came together to serve Metro Detroit nonprofits. Historically, Mitzvah Day is the single largest day of volunteering by Detroit’s Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee.  

Volunteer efforts included almost 20 different organizations. Among many sites, participants prepared and served food at Cass Community Social Services, South Oakland Warming Shelters and Piquette Square, delivered Christmas gifts for Jimmy’s Kids and helped out at the Michigan Humane Shelters. 

Rita Winer prepares food at Cass Community Social Services on Dec. 26.
Rita Winer prepares food at Cass Community Social Services on Dec. 26. JCRC/AJC
JCRC/AJC Board Director Carol Ogusky helps with meals at Fleischman Residence.
JCRC/AJC Board Director Carol Ogusky helps with meals at Fleischman Residence. JCRC/AJC
JCRC/AJC Executive Director Rabbi Asher Lopatin and volunteer Shayna Lopatin
JCRC/AJC Executive Director Rabbi Asher Lopatin and volunteer Shayna Lopatin JCRC/AJC
JCRC/AJC First Vice President Phil Neuman and Hinda Neuman deliver meals to those in need.
JCRC/AJC First Vice President Phil Neuman and Hinda Neuman deliver meals to those in need. JCRC/AJC
Previous articleColleyville is an Opportunity for American Jews to Rethink Our Approach to Curbing Antisemitism
Next articleBirthright Israel & Onward Israel Merge
JN Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR