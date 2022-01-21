Volunteer efforts included almost 20 different organizations.

In its 25th year, Mitzvah Day turned into Mitzvah Weekend, running from Dec. 24-26 to expand its outreach and offer alternatives to Jewish volunteers who observe the Sabbath.

Hundreds of volunteers of various faiths came together to serve Metro Detroit nonprofits. Historically, Mitzvah Day is the single largest day of volunteering by Detroit’s Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee.

Volunteer efforts included almost 20 different organizations. Among many sites, participants prepared and served food at Cass Community Social Services, South Oakland Warming Shelters and Piquette Square, delivered Christmas gifts for Jimmy’s Kids and helped out at the Michigan Humane Shelters.