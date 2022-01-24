Donations can be brought to the Jewish Federation building on Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills.

Nearly two full years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Detroit-area Jewish families requiring food assistance is still near the highest it’s ever been — and, for the second year in a row, there’s a way you can help.

Now through Jan. 31, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Women’s Philanthropy Tikkun Olam Volunteers (TOV) are holding their “Winter Soup Drive” to benefit Yad Ezra.

The volunteers are aiming to collect 1,000 pounds of kosher soup — in cans, packages and/or boxes for the increasing number of families facing food insecurity. The goal is to surpass last year’s collection of 600 pounds of soup.

Donations can be brought to the Jewish Federation building on Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills. There’s a drop-off box in the lobby that people can visit any time during normal business hours.

Individuals can also donate funds directly to the soup drive at jewishdetroit.org/event/soupdrive2022 if they’re out of town or want someone to buy on their behalf.

Yad Ezra accepts kosher soups with an OU or OK hechsher label. Suggested brand names include (but aren’t limited to): Amy’s, Croyden House, Goodman’s, Imagine, Liptons, Manischewitz, Osem, Pacific, some Kroger brand soups, some Trader Joe’s brand soups and Tabatchnick.

Kosher beet borscht would also be especially appreciated by the Russian families who make up 65% of Yad Ezra recipients.

Pam Bloom, Women’s Philanthropy vice president, came up with the idea for the soup drive last year.

“Our community rallied around this effort to make it a success last year,” Bloom said. “The need is even greater now than previously. We knew we had to do this again — and we are hopeful of reaching our goal of 1,000 pounds.”

The three Women’s Philanthropy TOV chairs, Erin Lewis, Lindsey Maddin and Brooke Weingarden, along with Amy Wayne, associate director of Women’s Philanthropy, are also looking to build on last year’s success.

“It’s been going great. We estimated we had about 250 pounds of soup after the first week and the monetary donations are going strong as well,” Wayne said. “Just finding out how great the need still is, that it’s only rising and challenges are ongoing … we knew we had to continue these efforts. We’re hopeful of reaching our goal.”