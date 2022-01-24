The most important note is to keep a little bit of yogurt as a starter for your next batch.

As we have found ourselves at home more and more, many of us have turned to cooking things for ourselves that we’d usually buy without a second thought.

For me, such an item has been yogurt; after making a batch, you suddenly realize that the process is so easy and so straightforward that you won’t need to shop for yogurt again. (You still will, but … you know.)

The most important note is to keep a little bit of yogurt as a starter for your next batch — otherwise you’ll get ready to make a new batch of yogurt, only to find yourself buying one small container of plain yogurt to make yourself one big container of plain yogurt.

I fill my yogurt into 6-ounce jars from old purchased yogurts past; you can use jam or jelly canning jars or sealable reusable containers of any type you like. Try to use things that don’t pick up strong flavors — the last thing you want is vanilla-onion yogurt.

This is also a great recipe for Shabbos — once it’s been heated, there’s no more cooking. Once it’s in the oven to ferment, it’s done being touched for at least 12 hours.

French-Style Yogurt

Yield: About 6-7 5-ounce portions of yogurt

Ingredients

4¾ cups of whole milk

¾ tsp. vanilla extract

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. existing yogurt

Directions