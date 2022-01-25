A health coach can provide assistance with goal setting, education and ongoing support if needed, as well as accountability with weekly or biweekly check-ins.

If you are like most people, you’ve thought of health-related issues and little else during the past year and a half. Yet, at the same time, many of us have neglected our health during the pandemic. If this seems like an oxymoron, consider the fact that despite hours spent wiping down groceries and researching the best masks for our families, many of us stopped paying careful attention to what we eat, how much we eat and whether we’re exercising, especially now that chilly weather is here. And somewhere along the way, stress management went out the window as well!

If you’ve been feeling tapped out and tired lately, this may be one reason.

For most of us, this is caused by unrelenting stress. We were “all hands on deck” in the early days of lockdown, but after the freedoms of low case counts and warm temperatures of summer and early fall, it is brutal to see that, unfortunately, the end is no longer in sight.

This kind of constant stress impacts us emotionally, as seen by increasing numbers of people seeking help for depression and anxiety. It affects us cognitively as high levels of adrenaline cause us to be easily distracted and forgetful. And it impacts us physically in a myriad of ways ranging from hypertension and weight gain to insomnia and broken teeth (from grinding them at night).

While there is little we can do to control the outside world, we can take control of our stress levels and our health. When it comes to taking good care of our health, many people are able to do that completely on their own … they are highly motivated and when they say they will lose 20 pounds and exercise more, they just do it. For many of us though, it is not that simple. Sure, we want to lose weight, exercise, lower our cholesterol and blood sugar levels, manage our stress etc. … but not today. Maybe tomorrow.

If this sounds all too familiar, you may be interested to know that health coaches can help you find the motivation to put yourself on the road to better health.

A health coach is someone specially trained to help people increase their motivation for making changes in their lifestyle. They can provide assistance with goal setting, education and ongoing support if needed, as well as accountability with weekly or biweekly check-ins.

The focus of health coaching is to help us be sure we’re using our time between visits to the doctor wisely. And, best of all, for anyone with at least one diagnosed chronic health condition and a referral from a physician, health coaching is covered by Medicare and offered by Jewish Family Service.

One final point to consider: Our ability to manage our health is intimately connected to our cognitive abilities. While most of us will experience some normal cognitive decline as we age, the pandemic has accelerated the process, causing many people to feel more distracted than usual, noticing slightly more difficulty with short-term memory.

Luckily, Jewish Family Service offers Mind Aerobics classes. This evidence-informed curriculum gives us a way to fight back against cognitive decline, maximizes our brains’ built-in capacity for neuroplasticity and gives our brains quite a workout!

Each class targets aspects of our cognition needed for everyday functioning, including reaction time, visual/spatial skills, attention and concentration, memory, language and problem-solving. And, best of all, there’s no workout clothes required!

For more information on working with a health coach (one-on-one or in a group setting) or joining a Mind Aerobics class, contact Joely Lyons at (248) 592-1995 or jlyons@jfsdetroit.org.

Lynn Breuer, LMSW, CDP, is a licensed clinical social worker, a certified dementia practitioner, a health coach and a New England Cognitive Center master program trainer. She serves as Director of Community Outreach & Wellness at Jewish Family Service.

Tips to Help Reduce Stress

Spend time outside … even if it is cold! Being in nature helps release stress so venture outside for a few minutes each day to nurture a sense of wellbeing.

Limit exposure to the news. We all need to stay informed about the world around us. But 24/7 exposure can cause a tremendous increase in our baseline stress levels. Instead, limit yourself to one half-hour news show each day or sign up for one daily news email such as the New York Times Daily Briefing.

Make it a point to laugh each day. Deep belly laughter (the kind where we laugh out loud) helps us reduce stress. Whether you watch comedies that you don’t admit to watching publicly but make you laugh out loud, or love a good Joke of the Day calendar or app for your phone, having a humorous outlook can help reduce stress levels.

Exercise. Sustained physical activity causes the release of endorphins in our brains that help improve our mood. So whether you choose to walk, dance, do Tai Chi or jog, get up off the couch (with your doctor’s advice, of course) and move!

Socialize. Spending time with others either in person or virtually via FaceTime and Zoom can do wonders to reduce our sense of isolation and stress. So, put on a clean shirt, comb your hair and plan a game night!

Breathe. We can improve our vagal tone, a physiologic component of our stress response, simply by spending a few minutes each day doing breathing exercises. Try inhaling through your nose as if you were inhaling the fragrance of a flower, then slowly breathing out through your mouth in order to blow out all the candles on a birthday cake. In order to elongate your exhale, picture the whole top of the cake covered in candles.