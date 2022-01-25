The store will also be holding a special Summer in January sale on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 where shoppers can look ahead to warmer months and stuff a bag full of summer and vacation clothing for just $20.

Council Re|Sale, one of the oldest thrift shops in metro Detroit, will reorganize their store layout to create a new room dedicated to designer wear and upscale brands: The Council Collection for Women and The Council Collection for Men.

This new specialized area, due to be open in the first week of February, will replace the current Designer Room and promises to offer even more top names in fashion at bargain prices, plus a variety of miscellaneous items at great prices.

“We are always astounded at the generosity of our donors and over the years we have been receiving more and more designer and upscale fashion,” said Amy Cutler, President of NCJW|MI. “Our new, specially curated collections will allow shoppers to easily find our finest high-end items and we hope will become a go-to destination for metro Detroit fashionistas who love beautiful clothes at unbeatable prices.”

Cutler added that buying resale clothing was a great way to help protect the planet too by recycling and reusing fashion items.

The store will also be holding a special Summer in January sale on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 where shoppers can look ahead to warmer months and stuff a bag full of summer and vacation clothing for just $20.

Proceeds from all the sales at Council Re|Sale go to benefit the programs and services of the of National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI).

For more information on Council Re|Sale visit www.councilresale.net or call 248.548.6664; for more information on NCJW|MI go to www.ncjwmi.org.