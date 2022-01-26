A thriving Holocaust survivor, acclaimed clinical psychologist and expert in trauma recovery, Dr. Edith Eger is an inspiring speaker, human dignity advocate and author.

The Shul-Chabad Lubavitch presents “The Ballerina of Auschwitz,” an evening with Dr. Edith Eger on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m., a program geared for men and women at any stage of life. Participants will hear from her live (she will be joining virtually) as they enjoy a light dinner. A Zoom option is available as well.

In 1944,16-year-old Edith Eger was sent to Auschwitz where she endured unimaginable experiences, including being ordered to dance for the infamous Dr. Joseph Mengele.

There will also be two opportunities for follow-up with Book Club discussions on her incredible books, The Choice: Embrace the Possible and The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life.

Choose between Sundays at 10:30 a.m., or Mondays at 7 p.m. Dates run from March 6/7, through April 3/4.

The event will b held at The Shul – Jack & Miriam Shenkman Building, 6890 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. In-person cost is $18; Zoom link cost is $10. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yckkv52f.