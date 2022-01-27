Sherrie James, the supervisor of career counseling at JVS Human Services, explained that Metro Detroiters also have the option to get more detailed career counseling, computer training and job search assistance from JVS Human Services.

JVS Human Services will hold a free Zoom webinar on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. entitled “How to ‘Wow’ Your Future Employer in an Interview.”

The Zoom program will feature a human resource professional from the med-tech company Xoran Technologies, along with a JVS Human Services recruiter — both have inside knowledge of how to impress a potential employer and how to avoid red flags that could derail the hiring process.

To register for the program, go to the events page at www.jvshumanservices.org. The webinar will later be streamed on the JVS Human Services Facebook page.

“The New Year is typically a time when people reset the clock and feel excited and hopeful about starting something new and that particularly goes for employment,” said Sherrie James, supervisor of career counseling at JVS Human Services. “The current labor market, which has employers scrambling for the right candidates, gives job seekers a real impetus to make that change now.”

James explained that Metro Detroiters also have the option to get more detailed career counseling, computer training and job search assistance from JVS Human Services. The agency can provide direction on the type of employment job seekers might be qualified for, plus personalized interview practice, and advice on resumes and LinkedIn.

Those seeking one-on-one career counseling, computer training or job search assistance can email employmenthelp@jvshumanservices.org or call (248) 233-4245.