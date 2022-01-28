Grand Valley State University Robert Franciosi shares an essay about the torments of winter.

January is the month that tries our souls, often bringing the year’s worst weather to Michigan. It turns post-holiday deflation into a sense of lingering dread, a looming despair fueled by bitter winds, interminable lake effect snow and some of the calendar’s shortest days.

Each January, the physical cold I feel is accompanied by the harsher and icier winds of history. Sometimes they buffet me as I walk across a frozen parking lot on the Grand Valley State campus or crunch my way through drifting snow between buildings. More often they penetrate a warm classroom or the harbor of my office when I pause to remember the many thousands who once marched through the snows of Poland in 1945.

For a host of reasons, Yom HaShoah, which usually falls in April, has become the day when most Jews mark the Holocaust, but I sometimes think that in our northern clime, Jan. 27, designated by the United Nations as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, may be the more appropriate commemorative choice, marking the moment in 1945 when troops of the Red Army liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Liberation, though, is a misnomer. Ten days before the Soviets arrived, the Nazis had evacuated nearly all the camp’s prisoners, some 56,000 men and women, marching them west into the Polish winter.

Elie Wiesel’s Night forever etched this infamous death march in our collective memories, though his account seldom lingers over the cold felt by the malnourished and rag-clad victims. Still, when teaching Night during a Michigan winter, I always try to make this section visceral to my students by asking them to imagine setting out, right then, without their North Face coats and Ugg boots, for a march through the snow to Big Rapids, some 73 miles away. With no food or water, with Germans shepherds tearing at their heels and with pistol shots for those who faltered.

The Torments of Winter

For me, such a mental exercise always evokes Dante’s Inferno, where the deepest center of Hell is a vast frozen lake, Cocytus, in which traitors are embedded in the ice. Six hundred years later, what the poet could only imagine had been created by Hitler’s legions on the windswept Silesian plains.

Among the many survivor accounts of Auschwitz there are some common observations regarding the seasons: spring was a time of viscous mud that grabbed the prisoners’ wooden-soled clogs; summer was when the camp’s pestilential stench hung over them; but it was the Polish winter that most tormented them, its very approach striking fear in even the most veteran of haftlinge or prisoners.

Primo Levi, writing of the onset of winter in the chapter “October 1944” of Survival in Auschwitz, recalls thinking that it would kill seven out of 10 prisoners who were then building Monowitz, the vast synthetic rubber factory whose construction took thousands of lives, yet produced not an ounce of the precious material. Those who did not die that winter would “suffer minute by minute, all day, every day.” In fact, the very word “winter,” Levi argues, seems inadequate to what the prisoners had to endure.

“Just as our hunger is not the feeling of missing a meal,” he writes, “so our way of being cold has need of a new word. If the Lagers had lasted longer, a new, harsh language would have been born; and only this language could express what it means to toil the whole day in the wind, with the temperatures below freezing, wearing only a shirt, underpants, cloth jacket and trousers, and in one’s body nothing but weakness, hunger and knowledge of the end drawing near.”

Writing in the wake of his liberation, Levi could not have known that a French woman, who had faced even harsher conditions at Birkenau, was also struggling to find new combinations of words to describe what winter had meant there.

Charlotte Delbo was not a Jew and had been sent to Auschwitz in January 1943 as part of a group of 230 women, nearly all of them political activists. Her account of the first winter she endured comprises most of None of Us Will Return, a searing account she wrote in a single month, January 1946, but declined to publish for two decades.

In one section, Delbo strives to convey the sensations of standing at roll call amidst the frozen Polish landscape. “The sky is blue, hard and glacial. One thinks of plants caught in ice,” she writes. “It must happen in the Arctic region, when the ice even freezes underwater vegetation. We are frozen in a block of hard, cutting ice, transparent like a block of pure crystal. And this crystal is pierced by light, as if the light were frozen within the ice, as though ice were light.”

With more of a poetic sensibility, perhaps, than chemist Primo Levi, she pushes figurative language almost to the breaking-point, as if only such excess could convey what she terms the “deep memory” of Auschwitz.

Delbo describes the light as “motionless, wounding,” the “light of a dead planet,” but then settles on evoking the sensations of her comrades as they stand one day for hours in the Polish winter, blinded by the light of the snow-covered plain: “Immobile in the ice wherein we are caught, inert, unfeeling, we have lost all living senses. Not one of us utters, ‘I’m hungry. I’m thirsty. I’m cold.’ Ferried over to another world, we are subject to drawing breath in another life, we the living dead caught in ice, light, silence.”

With the mundane title, “The Next Day,” Delbo conveys Birkenau’s perpetual horrors and routine barbarities, a place where in winter SS guards and their dogs are both clad in warm coats, while an officer on horseback “examines the perfect squares of 15,000 women standing on the snow.” And as they shiver on a field of “dazzling snow,” the women are gripped by a shared fear, wondering “What are they going to do with us?”

After hours of standing, of being “turned into statues by the cold,” they finally understand the reason for their interminable assembly: Block 25, the way station to the crematoria, is being emptied, its marked-for-death women prisoners packed into open gravel trucks that drive them to the gas chambers.

“Each face is inscribed with such precision over the icy light, the blue of the sky,” Delbo declares, “that it remains marked there for eternity.” All of the women howl yet make no sound: those on the trucks because they know their fate, though “their vocal cords had snapped in their throats”; those standing on the snowy plain because they were “walled in the ice, the light, the silence.”

Central to Dante’s scheme for his Inferno is the idea that all punishments suffered there are just, are based on sins committed in life. With her stark echo of Dante — a figure central also to Levi’s book — Delbo depicts a Hell built upon sin, not justice, in which the innocent, even those who survive the camp, remain trapped in its frozen center.

As her comrade Mado says in The Measure of Our Days (1971), “At any moment, carried by a smell, a day from over there returns.” The mere fact of a rotten potato in her vegetable bin sends her back to walking past the camp kitchens, so that “everything surfaces again: the mud, the snow, the blows of the truncheons.”

In his poem “Shema,” Primo Levi addresses us directly, we who “live safe” in our “warm houses,” who return each night to “hot food and friendly faces,” entreating us not just to remember those who suffered in the Holocaust, but figuratively to affix reminders of their stories to the doorposts of future generations.

“Carve them in your hearts” he entreats, “repeat them to your children.” And so, when late January comes, I gird myself against winter’s harshness and, in my heart, once again join the standing and marching thousands.

Robert Franciosi is a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at Grand Valley State University.