The United Nations resolution 3379 reflects the particular politics of the era as well as the messy nature of the democratic process at the UN.

Last month, Dec. 16, 2021, marked the 30th anniversary of the revoking of the odious United Nations resolution 3379. Adopted by the UN’s general assembly on Nov. 10, 1975, the resolution “determined” that “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.”

Think of the basic logic of resolution 3379. First, there are variations on the meaning of Zion. Specifically, the word can refer to a hill in Jerusalem. The larger meaning, as Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the term, refers to: “the Jewish homeland that is symbolic of Judaism or of Jewish national aspiration.” So, if Zionism is a form of racism, then anyone — Jewish or non-Jewish — who supports a Jewish homeland is inherently a racist. By this reasoning, all of us who work for and have worked for the Detroit Jewish News might be considered racists

This UN resolution also reflects the particular politics of the era as well as the messy nature of the democratic process at the UN. The list of nations voting for resolution 3379 largely consists of anti-Israel Arab states and supporting allies, including such “role-model nations” as Cuba, East Germany, Pakistan and Mali. Moreover, they were urged on by the Soviet Union with its larger agenda of confronting the U.S., which was supportive of Israel. Western nations voted against the measure.

Israel and the U.S. opposed the resolution. Chaim Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the UN and future president of Israel, noted with irony that the resolution was passed on the 37th anniversary of Kristallnacht in Germany: “For us, the Jewish people, this resolution based on hatred, falsehood and arrogance, is devoid of any moral or legal value. For us, the Jewish people, this is no more than a piece of paper and we shall treat it as such.”

Daniel Patrick Moynihan, U.S. ambassador to the UN, agreed: “[The United States] does not acknowledge, it will not abide by; it will never acquiesce in this infamous act … A great evil has been loosed upon the world.”

President Gerald Ford supported this position. Even Nelson Mandela said that he found the resolution to be “offensive” (Dec. 13, 1999, JN).

One need look no further than the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History to see the impact upon the local community. There are 130 pages that have discussions of “Zionism is Racism.”

There are letters from citizens. For example, see those from Louis Panush (Jan. 4, 1985) and Leslie Rochlen (age 12) and Margo Shorr (age 11) (Nov. 21, 1975).

It is a topic in many articles. Long-time Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit official Robert Aronson related that, the UN resolution was passed within a month of his hire at the Milwaukee Federation (before he came to Detroit): “That kind of lit my fire.” So, he organized a pro-Zionist rally attended by 2,000 supporters (Oct. 22, 1999). Brenda Rosenberg and Samia Bahsoun wrote the guest column “Anti-Zionism is Racism: Why We Need to Have the Conversation (April 11, 2013).

In 1991, President George H. W. Bush personally introduced the motion at the UN that revoked resolution 3379. Unfortunately, the sentiments of 3379 still linger today, on college campuses and the internet, or outside Congregation Beth Israel in Ann Arbor. As the ADL recently stated, the fight is not over.

Want to learn more? Go to the DJN Foundation archives, available for free at www.djnfoundation.org.