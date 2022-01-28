This course synthesizes extensive research from the spiritual community and psychological research, forging a practical path to thinking, feeling, and living more deeply.

This February, Rabbi Levi Dubov of Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills will offer Meditation from Sinai, a fascinating and deeply meaningful new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), exploring the nature of Jewish meditation, mindfulness and spirituality, and the profound benefits it can bring to one’s daily life.

Meditation from Sinai is a revolutionary, empowering course that unveils what authentic Jewish meditation and mindful awareness is, the pivotal role it plays in Jewish tradition, the fundamental ideas it is based on and how it serves as the bedrock for a meaningful life.

“Not many people think of meditation as a specifically Jewish thing,” Dubov told the Jewish News. “When, in reality, Judaism has a rich and authentic tradition of meditation practices going back 3,334 years, that, when implemented, can truly transform our lives for the better.”

This course is accredited for continuing education credits for mental health professionals in the state of Michigan.

The six-week course will be offered with three class options: Wednesday mornings, 11 a.m.– 12:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 2; Wednesday evenings, 7:30-9 p.m., beginning Feb. 2; and Thursday afternoons, noon-1:30 p.m., beginning Feb. 3.

The course will be offered virtually via Zoom, with hopes to offer it safely in-person as well. The Wednesday morning class will be held at Jewish Family Service in West Bloomfield, and the Wednesday evening class will be held at the Jewish Federation in Bloomfield Hills. Thursday’s class will be Zoom only.

The course fee is $90 and includes a full-color course textbook, with discounts available for couples and groups. Scholarships are available upon request.

For more info and to register, visit www.bhchabad.com or Rabbi Dubov at (248) 949-6210 or rabbi@bhchabad.org.

This course is sponsored in honor of Marc Rosenzweig, whose living example of meeting life’s challenges with grace, vitality and positivity is an inspiration. to us all, by the Rosenzweig and Dell families.