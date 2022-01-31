On Jan. 14, the day of his 100th birthday, Stern was celebrated by a small gathering of his fellow Michigan Jewish War Veterans (JWV).

Guy Stern turned 100 years old on Jan. 14. He is the Energizer Bunny personified, still working five days a week in his role as director of the International Institute of the Righteous at the Zekelman Holocaust Center (HC) in Farmington Hills.

If Guy had only reached that milestone 20 years sooner, he could’ve walked to the Bill Knapp’s restaurant next door to the HC on Orchard Lake Road and received a free meal. The now-closed chain famously gave patrons dining in on their birthday a percentage off their bill equal to their age, not to mention a free cake.

Guy is, of course, no stranger to the pages of the JN. I’ve had the high privilege of writing about him on a number of occasions, his life story never ceasing to amaze.

He was only 15 years old in 1937 when his father, Julius, witnessing the seeds of Nazism taking hold, chose Gunther (Guy) to be the lone member of his family to travel from Germany to America with hope of securing a sponsorship for the rest of the family. A heartless lawyer in the U.S. thwarted those plans. Stern’s parents and siblings would ultimately perish in the Warsaw Ghetto.

Only seven years later, Guy would land on the beaches of Normandy three days after D-Day as part of the elite WWII United States intelligence force known as the “Ritchie Boys.” Many were Jewish German immigrants, called upon to use their language skills to interrogate Nazi prisoners of war. They are credited with securing 60% of the vital intelligence in Europe during the war. Stern would be awarded a Bronze Star for his efforts.

On Jan. 22, CBS’ 60 Minutes dedicated an entire program to the Ritchie Boys, featuring riveting interviews with Guy and two of his surviving comrades.

Guy would go on to enjoy a long and illustrious career in academia, including serving three years as senior vice president and provost at Wayne State University. He continues to travel annually to Germany as a visiting professor, his last trip coming this past July, just months shy of his 100th birthday.

Since retiring from his academic career, Guy has become a fixture at the HC. Prior to his current role, he was appointed interim director of the center after the passing of founder Rabbi Charles Rosenzveig in December 2008.

Under normal circumstances, Guy’s centenarian milestone celebration would be worthy of a grand affair. However, COVID restrictions limited the celebration to a couple of smaller gatherings.

The day before his birthday, the center had what Sarah Saltzman, director of events and public relations, described as “a low-key family event,” which included about 60 colleagues from the HC, docents and board of trustees, along with Guy’s wife, Susanna.

In his remarks honoring Guy, CEO of the HC Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said of Stern’s accomplishments: “In his experiences, he saw the destruction of Jewish communities, the end of a truly evil empire, and then participated and witnessed the rebuilding — the flourishing of survivors. For sharing these adventures with us, we owe him so much.”

In typical eloquent Stern fashion, he deflected the accolades away from himself and spoke of the impact his colleagues at the center have had on him over time, noting that: “It was so obvious: Everyone around me, from our CEO and board of governors to all my coworkers, were younger than me, and that also included my wife (author Susanna) ‘writer-in-residence,’ docents, volunteers, guards — you name them.” Many he spoke of were in attendance.

“Some had flattered me by telling me that they learned something from the dubious sagacity of this oldster. Well, that learning process is two-fold,” Stern said. “In fact, I was more often the beneficiary of their generational wisdom. I drew a conclusion from that: Do not let hubris or false pride stand in the way of learning from that young woman or fellow one desk removed who could, by every reckoning, easily be your granddaughter or son, nay your great-grandchild!”

On Jan. 14, the day of his 100th birthday, Stern was celebrated by a small gathering of his fellow Michigan Jewish War Veterans (JWV). Ted Gittleman, commander of the Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 135, of which Stern is a member, presented him with a Certificate of Significant Achievement from JWV National Commander Alan D. Paley.

Stern’s remarkable life journey is chronicled in his memoir, Invisible Ink, published in 2020. The title was inspired by his father’s foreboding words shared to him as Nazism began to take hold. “You have to be like invisible ink,” Julius said. “You will leave traces of your existence when, in better times, we can emerge again and show ourselves as the individuals we are.”

With those words, Stern’s father must have known that even at just 15, his son Guy had the courage and intestinal fortitude to survive and emerge anew from their family’s bleakest hour. They are the same attributes that we all have come to learn about this remarkable man and his life’s journey. That he, under impossible odds, not only emerged, but even on the occasion of his 100th birthday, continues to engage, inform and inspire. It is his legacy to his family and his gift to our community.