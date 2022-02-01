Adar Aleph 5782: There’s no place like home.

The travails of the Jewish Calendar during this leap year, the sixth year of the 19-year cycle, reach their furthest stretch during Adar Aleph which begins February 1st with a New Moon in Aquarius and runs through March 3, when the New Moon in Pisces on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Adar Bet resolves this long overlap of Hebrew Chodeshim with the Solar Months. Adar I is the “Extra Adar”, added 7 out of the 19 calendrical cycle years to resolve the solar/lunar gap. All the other months of the year have their Tribal Rulerbut who is the Tribal Ruler of Adar Aleph? It’s Yoseph, the hidden Tzadik, Tzadik being the Hebrew letter associated with Aquarius, through which the Sun transits through most of Chodesh Adar I. “Yosef” means to add, and Adar I is the added month.

Mercury / Kochav conjuncts Pluto on February 11, with powerful words that can heal, or G*d forbid, destroy. The conjunction of Venus / Noga with Mars / Ma’adim on February 16 with the Full Moon in Leo unfolds the secret of Purim Katan. We can connect in the most profound and intimate way – and doing so en masse may level up the epoch, as Jupiter / Tzedek sextiles Uranus / Oron and the Sun moves into Pisces February 17-18.

The Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on February 23 is followed by Mars and Venus sextile Neptune / Rahav, and Mercury square Uranus and sextile Chiron on the 24th. This power-packed cluster of planetary energies manifests like Yosef in Egypt: Great revealing truths are told which heal hearts and alter relationships.

As Yosef asked for his bones to be brought home when the Israelites were redeemed, so Adar Aleph adds our voice to that of Yosef’s. Our bones ache for redemption. We want to go home.

ARIES / TALEH

Planetary ruler Mars / Ma’adim in Capricorn is concerned with your public image. Mars sextiles Jupiter / Tzedek with the Moon in Aries on February 4, enlarging your reputation. Mars square Wounded Healer Chiron in Aries February 6 energizes empathy for vulnerability – both your own, and that of others. Mars trines Neptune / Rahav at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus on February 8, enhancing your worth, financial and otherwise, in the eyes of decision-makers. Venus / Noga and Mars conjunct at the Full Moon in Leo February 16; this is Purim Katan, during which the mysteries of love are revealed!

TAURUS / SHOR

First Quarter Moon in Taurus February 8 illuminates your path so you can see if you’re still going in the right direction. Venus / Noga and Mars / Ma’adim conjunct at the Full Moon in Leo February 16; love relationships with a strong spiritual aspect eclipse all others. Who and what feels like home to you right now? Trusted friends play an especially important role right now. With rising uncertainty in the external world, your sense of equanimity can be restored and rebalanced by connecting with those tried and true, who have shown themselves steadfast in the long haul.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

Mercury / Kochav stations direct February 3 and re-enters Aquarius February 14. You’re ready to upgrade your intimate relationships to include the spiritual realms now that you’ve laid a foundation for trust and common values. The deepest truths emerge at Mercury’s conjunction with Pluto on February 11. Issues of power and control are exposed to the light. Mercury squares Uranus / Oron and sextiles Chiron February 24. Surprising revelations have healing properties! The biggest surprise may be March 2 at Mercury’s conjunction to Saturn / Shabtai at the New Moon in Pisces: you’re in the spotlight, praised for mature responsibility.

CANCER / SARTAN

You’ll go to the Moon and back – no pun intended! – for a friend, which you may find yourself doing at the New Moon in Aquarius on February 1. First Quarter Moon in Taurus February 8 solidifies that commitment. The Full Moon in Leo with Venus and Mars conjunct in Capricorn February 16 is richly romantic, calling for tokens of devotion such as crowns, thrones, and/or real estate deeds in your name. Don’t sell yourself short! You’re restless and ready to run at Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on February 23; New Moon in Pisces March 2 seeds a service-oriented, sacrificial love.

LEO / ARYEH

Sun conjuncts Saturn / Shabtai in Aquarius February 4. Who plays the Wise Elder in your emotional drama? Is it you or your partner, or do you take turns? One or the other of you will play the rebel, the other the authority. Change costumes with each other to avoid bringing down the curtain. Sun enters Pisces on February 18; you’re concerned with commonalities in your most intimate partnerships and the urge to meld is strong. Sun sextiles Uranus / Oron at the New Pisces Moon March 2; appreciate your uniqueness and that of your partner. Both stars can shine!

VIRGO / BETULAH

Mercury / Kochav stations direct February 3 and re-enter Aquarius February 14. Matters of the heart merge with practical concerns; First Quarter Moon in Taurus February 8 refocuses on the core spiritual connection between you and your significant other. Your words have power to wound or to heal February 11 at Mercury’s conjunction to Pluto. The Sun in Pisces from February 18 strengthens compassion and helps to dampen down the inner critic. Mercury conjunct Saturn / Shabtai March 2 at the New Pisces Moon reminds you that your physical health is tied to your emotional well-being. Love is self-care.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Venus / Noga conjunct Mars / Ma’adim in Capricorn at the Full Moon in Leo February 16 is also Shushan Purim Katan; for you that’s about Divine mercy being revealed through the hidden hand of G*d in the realm of home and family. Address your own health concerns head-on February 18-21. Seek communicative clarity around these issues so there is no confusion. Venus sextile Neptune / Rahav February 24 exponentially increases empathetic compassion; take extra care to stay in balance and tend to your own pressing needs as well as those of others. G*d shows grace to the gracious.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

New Moon in Aquarius February 1 reboots family values in a big way. Mars / Ma’adim sextiles Jupiter / Tzedek with the Sun conjunct Saturn February 4; you’re strongly compelled to be the grownup in the room. Try not to take responsibility for others; they need to develop it for themselves. Mars sextiles Neptune / Rahav at the First Quarter Moon in Taurus February 8; allow yourself to be vulnerable and find both comfort and joy. Venus / Noga conjuncts Mars at the Full Moon in Leo February 16; you find opportunities for eloquence in the languages of love.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

Mars / Ma’adim sextiles Jupiter / Tzedek February 4, energizing issues of family needs and communal resources. As a rule, the universe is generous to you as a reflection of your own natural generosity. Jupiter sextile Uranus / Oron February 17, initiating unusual and unique forms of sacrificial service. You don’t have to prove your goodness! Find an outlet for restless energy best suited to your style. Last Quarter Moon in Sagittarius February 23 sees the resolution of tension built up far too long. Find a safe person to confide in, and a healthy way to blow off steam.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Ancestral truth and ancestral trauma often run on parallel tracks. You’re finding some of both this month, with the Sun conjunct Saturn / Shabtai February 4. Repeated trauma makes psychic indentations you’d like to remodel. Carving new and healthier paths ahead is hard work. Respect your own boundaries and though you have remarkable endurance, give yourself a chance to refresh and renew this month. Sleep deeply. You need to ruminate on all the information you’ve ingested, both physically and psychologically. Mercury / Kochav conjuncts Saturn on March 2 and that will help open your lips to speak your own truth.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

New Moon in Aquarius February 1 kicks off a month of some serious contemplation around what your role is in the larger societal structure. The Sun and Saturn / Shabtai conjunct February 4, prompting an examination of your civic responsibilities. Leadership qualities shine when Mercury / Kochav re-enters Aquarius on February 14; the sextile of Jupiter / Tzedek to Uranus / Oron on February 17 puts a favorable spin on your public persona. Careful not to shock others just because you can when Mercury squares Uranus on February 24. The sextile of the Sun to Uranus on March 2 enhances your unique individuality.

PISCES / DAGIM

Lucky Pisces! You get two Chodesh Adars this year; with both Jupiter / Tzedek and Neptune / Rahav in Pisces, it’s really your time right now. Mars / Ma’adim trines Neptune February 8, energizing your efforts to bring ideas into tangible form. Things flow your way when the Sun enters Pisces February 18; Mars and Venus sextile Neptune February 23-24, garnering support for your initiatives from friends and colleagues. March 2 is a powerful day with New Moon in Pisces, Mercury conjunct Saturn and the Sun sextile Uranus. Flexibility is your great strength; malleability is your superpower. Use these wisely.