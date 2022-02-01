Cara Lopatin says she is grateful to Camp Simcha and Chai Lifeline for providing joy, fun and ease for her family while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

They’ll be thinking about Cara as they walk or run.

Cara Lopatin, 18, is a childhood cancer survivor. During her recovery, her parents, Rabbi Asher and Rachel Tessler Lopatin of Huntington Woods, turned to Chai Lifeline, a New-York-based organization that helps children and families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses.

On Feb. 6, the Lopatins, along with three of their four children, their friends Shoshana and Rabbi David Fain, also of Huntington Woods, and other supporters from around the country will participate in the Miami Marathon in Florida. Their Team Cara will be part of Team Lifeline and will raise funds to support Chai Lifeline’s programs.

With 420 runners and walkers, Team Lifeline will be the largest organized team at the marathon.

Asher Lopatin is executive director of JCRC/AJC of Detroit and spiritual leader of Kehillat Etz Chayim in Huntington Woods. Rachel Lopatin is a marketing professional at Farber Hebrew Day School. David Fain is the rabbi at Hillel Day School. His wife, Shoshana, is a certified health coach and JFamily director of children and family engagement at the Jewish Community Center.

Team Cara for 2022 includes Shayna Lopatin, 20, Judah Lopatin, 16, and Gideon Lopatin, 14, as well as a number of out-of-town family and friends. The Fains’ older two sons, Yair, 6, and Natan, 4, will be in Florida to cheer them on.

Ironically, Cara is the only member of the Lopatin family not participating. The Farber Hebrew Day School grad is studying at a girls’ seminary in Jerusalem this year.

Cara developed a brain tumor when she was 7 and another when she was 9, said her mother. She was treated with chemotherapy, radiation and a stem cell transplant.

In 2013 and 2014, she attended Camp Simcha in New York’s Catskill mountains, the Chai Lifeline summer camp for children with cancer, blood disorders and chronic illness.

Honoring Cara’s Courage

Ten years ago, Shoshana Fain, 35, decided to run a half-marathon — 13 miles — in the Miami Marathon as a tribute to Cara, who was still undergoing treatment.

The Fains had gotten to know the Lopatins when they were members of Asher Lopatin’s congregation, Anshe Sholom B’nai Israel in Chicago. By the time Cara was diagnosed, the Lopatins had moved to New York. Although the Fains would soon follow them to the Big Apple, and both families moved to Michigan in 2018, the families were living far apart in 2012. Shoshana Fain wanted to support the Lopatins somehow, and running a half-marathon in Cara’s honor seemed a perfect choice.

“This felt like a small way to show my love and support while also working toward a personal goal,” she said.

Fain developed a training schedule, raised more than $10,000 for Team Lifeline and completed the course more quickly than she imagined she would. The following year, she established Team Cara and recruited other friends and family members. More than 30 people have participated in Team Cara since then, raising more than $500,000 for Chai Lifeline.

Fain met her husband shortly before her first Team Lifeline race. He has run with her every year since 2013.

She took a break from running in 2015, when she started having children. Earlier this year, she met a woman who had lost a son to cancer but was very grateful for the support Chai Lifeline had provided at the end of his life. That “made me realize that it was time to lace up and get back to Miami,” Fain said.

She says she trains by running in nearby neighborhoods: two runs of two to four miles and one longer run every week.

Rachel Lopatin, 54, will be participating in the Miami half marathon for the sixth time. “I went down two years before that to cheer Team Cara on before running it myself,” she said.

Lopatin reluctantly admits that she is not a runner and actually walks most of the course. She usually trains by walking outdoors with her husband or alone on a treadmill, going four to six miles most days, with an eight-mile walk once a week.

One of Team Cara’s biggest supporters is Cara’s grandfather, Warren Tessler of West Bloomfield, who comes to Miami to cheer the team on. “He waits in the stands in the heat or rain and waits for every member of Team Cara to cross the finish line,” Lopatin said.

Cara Lopatin says she is grateful to Camp Simcha and Chai Lifeline for providing joy, fun and ease for her family while she was undergoing cancer treatment.

“It is such an honor to have a Team Cara and to inspire people to support such an impactful organization that really transformed my family’s cancer experience,” she said.

Readers wishing to support Team Cara can make a pledge at Fain’s marathon website, https://www.teamlifeline.org/miami22/shoshanafain.