Saul Shepsol Saulson, 93, of Franklin, died Jan. 13, 2022.

A friend described Saul as “The finest of men. A man’s man balanced with sensitivity and humility. A gem. Very dignified, never haughty. Grace, kindness and values to the highest degree. Tall in stature and in morals.”

His family saw him as “optimistic and adventuresome, fun-loving and curious, determined and disciplined, a great listener, always interested in others and grateful for everything.”

Saulson had an exceptionally happy childhood, growing up in Detroit with a large extended family. He lived in a duplex with his parents, Fanny and Morse Saulson, and his bubbie and zayde, Bessie and Joseph Wetsman. He had fond memories of spending all day Sunday at the family’s movie theaters — the Linwood and the Avalon — where he nurtured his interest in building things — an electric motor, an intercom, lead soldiers and more. As a teenager, he bought a car for $25 just to take it apart and see how it worked.

Summers were spent with his cousins at “the cottage” in Port Huron. Dorothy and Bill Davidson, Jonathan Uhr, Bill Saulson and Bill Wetsman were raised as “siblings” with three mothers — Sal, Fan and Mary. These were the best days of their lives — swimming, boating, shooting bb guns and slingshots, playing horseshoes, horseback riding, eating ice cream and cookies and more.

Saulson experienced significant challenges — the deaths of his father, Morse, and uncle, Ralph Davidson, in an auto accident when he was 12, being jailed in Argentina for “financing a revolution” against Peron at 23 and losing his first wife, Laela Miller Saulson, during childbirth at 38 were the most profound.

“Shep” as he was known by some, would only focus on the positive. He would frequently say things like, “I’m a lucky guy.” “I’ve always been an optimist.” “When there is a problem, I see it as a challenge.” “Every day is a good day.” “I don’t borrow trouble.” And “the secret to life is learning to adjust.”

When it came to kids, Saulson was a force of nature, determined to make his home a happy place after the death of Laela.

He loved to give “great big bear hugs and squeezes,” would threaten to “hoot and holler and stomp his feet” at a performance, or if a kid was misbehaving, “go to the woodshed to get his hickory stick with lots of knots in it.” He declared that their house was “a benevolent dictatorship and he was the benevolent despot.”

Saulson also loved swimming, tennis, and adventures. He enjoyed taking walks in the woods as well as trips to far-off destinations.

As a single man, he developed a 64-acre wetland near South Lyon into an island getaway where he held parties with his friends. He took a trailer over on the ice, cut down some trees, installed a gas generator and dug a well. Somewhere in the middle of the island lay a “bare-ass” mountain which required a compass to find.

Saulson saw himself as a problem solver. At Frank W. Kerr Chemical, he called on hospitals, asking customers about their challenges — to which he worked to find solutions. This led to marketing an umbilical antiseptic for newborns and developing the first ready-to-use charcoal suspension for overdoses. He felt very good knowing that his products saved thousands of lives.

In his mid-30s, Saulson wed Laela Miller, whom he’d dated for several years. They were very happily married when tragedy struck — a resident doctor gave her an overdose of anesthesia during their son Eli’s birth. After 12 days in a coma, she died leaving him with a young daughter, Melinda, newborn Eli, a three-month-old collie, a new house and two businesses.

Two years later, he married Marjorie Shuman with whom he spent the next 52 years — raising their children, traveling the world and enjoying the beautiful home they built together.

During the last two decades, he mentored fifth graders on goal-setting and gave lectures to seniors on adjusting to retirement. He also became a painter and sculptor, bragging that he was the least talented in his class. Once, when two of his paintings were selected for a show, he was shocked.

Saulson loved spending time with his four grandchildren — Laela, Isaac, Sophia and Fara. He would take them individually on adventures and was always there for school events.

He was proud that they were kind, honest and good-hearted — “the most important characteristics in a person.”

Saul was the beloved husband of 52 years of Marjorie Shuman Saulson, and the late Laela Miller Saulson. Cherished father of Melinda Saulson and Eli (Michele) Saulson. Loving Grandpa of Laela, Isaac, Sophia and Fara Saulson. Devoted son of the late Fannie and Morse Saulson. Brother of the late William Wetsman Saulson.

​​Interment took place at Clover Hill Park Cemetery, which was founded by a group led by his grandfathers, Isaac Saulson and Joseph Wetsman.

He will be missed by many.