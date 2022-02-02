Rachel Ruskin is camp life director at Camp Young Judaea Midwest.

I grew up at Camp Young Judaea Midwest (CYJ) in Waupaca, Wisconsin. I spent many summers there as both a chanicha (camper) and member of the tzevet (staff). Rising through the ranks each summer, I couldn’t wait to be in the oldest age group as a camper and was just as excited if not more to become a merakezet (unit head) when I was old enough in college. Then it was time to grow up, or that’s what I thought — since that’s what so many people around me said (not my family, though!).

When it came time for me to pursue my professional career, it also led me to other summer camps. I learned so much and was so grateful for those years.

But still, I felt this whisper and push to find something that would have me be home in the summers and something with more regular hours while living at home in Michigan. Then came this past fall when I had the opportunity to return to the Wisconsin woods for my summers.

Being older and a bit wiser, I know how precious this opportunity is. I am so proud to be back with the CYJ family. So thrilled to be able to live at my house in Michigan during the year and spend my summer with a new crop of campers and staff each summer to help create memories that will last a lifetime. There is no better resume builder and teacher than summers spent working at camp.

This place shaped me into who I am today. The lens that I look through for every aspect of life was especially formed during those summers at CYJ. The friendships I gained, the people I met from Israel and all over this country, the lessons learned, and the conversations had all helped me to grow. The pride, comfort and support that was there in everything we did. Whether it was singing or dancing, swimming or debating, it shaped us all. Every camper and staff not only knew one another’s names, but also looked out for everyone at that camp all summer long. Good lessons indeed.

It’s nearly an indescribable feeling to know that my niece and nephew now attend CYJ with their friends. I am overjoyed to see friends my sister and I have from our years spent at camp send their children off to Waupaca each summer. It’s the next generation’s turn to experience this magic and fun. To start their journey and to return for many summers as chanichim and future tzevet.

Want to join us? Give us a call at (224) 235-4665 or email rachel@cyjmid.org.

