Settled law for 49 years, the future of the right to choose is uncertain.

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, “stands unequivocally for a woman’s right to choose,” said National Hadassah President Rhoda Smolow. “Patients have the right to make decisions about their reproductive rights. Medically unnecessary laws in some states restricting reproductive rights are meant to shame women.”

What seemed like settled law on legalized abortion after 49 years is no longer certain. The conservative majority on the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) seems poised this session to overturn the High Court’s 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision. With growing concern, Hadassah hosted an online program, “The Road Beyond Roe: Advocating for Reproductive Rights.” The special guests on Jan. 18 were writer and social justice activist Letty Cottin Pogrebin and Dr. Chavi Eve Karkowsky, a maternal-fetal physician.

Pogrebin took part in conversation, guided by journalist Esther Kustanowitz. Pogrebin’s newest book is Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy. Pogrebin recalled that when she co-founded Ms. Magazine in 1972, abortion was still illegal nationwide, though allowed in New York.

Stating that “we have a right to our voices and our experiences,” Pogrebin, 82, remembered when “famous women admitted in the magazine that they had had an abortion.” She said telling others is a way to “normalize abortion,” which she considers to be health care.

“We humanize the issue with examples from real lives — those who had abortions and those who died having illegal abortions.” She considers herself fortunate for getting access to two safe abortions in the before-times.

“It is not an immoral choice,” she said.

Offering the statistic that “one in four American women will have an abortion by age 45,” Pogrebin said she views abortion as respect for women and that “pro-choice is pro-child, because the worst thing in the world is to be an unwanted child, whose mother was denied an abortion.”

It was unexpected and thrilling, she said, when Roe v. Wade passed. But Pogrebin and feminist friends like former U.S. Rep. Bella Abzug and Ms. Magazine editor Gloria Steinem made the mistake of thinking they could relax.

“We didn’t see then that abortion would become a litmus test for conservative Republicans,” she said.

“Little by little, they chipped away at the constitutional law with restrictions attached to it, [such as] the Hyde Amendment that wouldn’t cover poor women’s abortions. We at Ms. figured out that our future would be to fight these challenges.”

A Doctor’s View

Karkowsky drew upon her career experiences as a physician to write her first book, High Risk: Stories of Pregnancy, Birth and the Unexpected (Liveright/Norton 2020).

The maternal-fetal medicine specialist, known as a high-risk pregnancy doctor, deals with pregnancy complications. In the course of her work, she might present abortion as a choice for certain patients.

Karkowsky spoke of a patient who earlier gave birth to a child with an abnormal brain, requiring substantial care from her. When the mother became pregnant again, the result of amniocentesis — testing the amniotic fluid — indicated the fetus would also have a brain abnormality.

“Because Roe v. Wade exists, I gave my patient a choice to terminate the pregnancy, which she took, because she didn’t want to go through that again with another child,” Karkowsky said. “A woman must have agency over her own body.”

Pro-choice advocates are alarmed that it’s become harder to obtain a legal abortion. “Currently, 58 percent of women are being denied that legal right in their state,” Pogrebin said. In Texas, abortions are restricted after about six weeks, long before most women realize they are pregnant. Penalties are attached for anyone assisting in terminating a pregnancy. The Supreme Court let the laws stand for now.

SCOTUS Decision Pending

On Dec. 1, the High Court heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that may overturn or further erode reproductive freedom. SCOTUS will rule on the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortion operations after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Hadassah and more than 69 others submitted “friend of the court” briefs in the case, urging the Supreme Court to strike down the state law.

With the decision pending, Pogrebin called for action: “We must get out the vote on this issue and run for office ourselves. Voters were not hearing about reproductive rights in the 2020 election.

“We need to expand access (to abortion) to anyone who can’t afford the cost or time it takes to travel to an abortion-friendly state” by donating to National Network of Abortion Funds (abortionfunds.org) and also NARAL Pro-Choice America (prochoiceamerica.org).

“Republican-dominated state legislatures have enacted 1,300 restrictions on reproductive health,” said Debbie Kessler, vice coordinator of Hadassah’s Department of Education and Advocacy. Democrats Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida and Rep. Sarah Jacobs of California, both on the program, sponsored a bill to safeguard women’s reproductive rights by enshrining abortion into law.

“The Women’s Health Protection Act (S.1975) passed the House and needs to be taken up by the Senate,” Kessler said. “The bill would allow Congress to stop state-level abortion bans and other onerous and medically unnecessary requirements placed on patients, physicians and service providers.”

She encouraged writing legislators to “oppose abortion bans, particularly those that contain no exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities or situations in which the health of the woman is severely threatened by her pregnancy.”

No matter what the Supreme Court decides, Kessler said Hadassah intends to be ready: “This fight is not only for ourselves, but for our daughters and granddaughters.”

For information, visit: Events.Hadassah.org/ReproAction.