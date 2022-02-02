“Art Tarnow was the exemplification of rachmones — compassion,” said longtime friend and Detroit criminal defense attorney Steve Fishman.

For nearly a quarter-century, Arthur Tarnow was a United States District Court Judge in Detroit. A person of great empathy who cared about the disadvantaged, each day Judge Tarnow would box half his lunch and give it to homeless people on nearby Downtown streets.

The judge’s empathy would also extend to the criminal defendants he sent to prison, explains his wife, Jackie Tarnow. “When my husband sentenced people, he talked very compassionately and told them, ‘This offense is one thing that happened in your life that you have to take responsibility for.’”

But the judge didn’t forget about the people he sent to prison. He also established a unique Meet-and-Greet program where he would assist former prisoners who had just completed their terms so they could find a place back in society.

“It was an act of kindness,” his wife said. “My husband and the parole supervisors worked with the former prisoners to help them find jobs, health care, a place to live and whatever they needed.

“Art has received letters from many former prisoners who were successful in returning to the community — thanking him for saving their lives and giving them direction,” his wife said.

“Art Tarnow was the exemplification of rachmones — compassion,” said longtime friend and Detroit criminal defense attorney Steve Fishman.

Judge Arthur Tarnow, 79, of Detroit, died of heart disease on Jan. 21, 2022.

Legal Career

Judge Tarnow was a native Detroiter who graduated Mumford High School and Wayne State University Law School. As a young attorney, he worked in Detroit’s Legal Aid and Defender office under future city councilman and U.S. Sen. Carl Levin. In 1970, Tarnow became the first full-time director of the State Appellate Defender Office. Afterward, he established a 26-year career as a criminal appellate attorney.

“Art Tarnow was the No. 1 criminal appellate attorney in the state of Michigan,” Fishman said. In 1998, Tarnow began a 24-year tenure on Detroit’s federal bench after being appointed by President Bill Clinton.

“I think Art was born to be a conflict-resolution person,” Jackie Tarnow said. “He was born to bring people together, to settle things in peaceful ways.”

Fishman noted Judge Tarnow’s tremendous intellect and added, “He was a great judge who treated everyone who came before him fairly and equally.”

Fishman said the judge was also very helpful to up-and-coming lawyers.

“Art Tarnow did not believe in waxing eloquent,” Fishman said. “He got right to the point. There’s a lesson in there for young lawyers — say what you have to say and be done. Art was a practitioner of that.

Judge Tarnow had a positive, ongoing sense of humor, his wife said. “He used it everywhere to relax people.

“In court, when someone was speaking on and on, he would say, ‘Excuse me, please, you are ‘alligating’ — because when an alligator opens its mouth, its ears close.”

Aiding the Young

Besides being a resident of Detroit, Judge Tarnow was a man of the world. He traveled extensively as a young man and, early in his career, taught two years at a law school in Papua, New Guinea. After he married and had a family, they traveled when possible and hosted a dozen exchange students, several of them Jewish, from Brazil, Europe and Japan.

“Art would talk to our sons about Maimonides, about the values of integrity and ethics,” his wife said. “He was secular, but very spiritual in the way he lived his life, and he would say don’t do a charitable thing just to aggrandize yourself.”

Asked in 2018 how he would like to be remembered, Judge Tarnow said, “Being a public servant with great power is a large responsibility. It requires patience, the ability to listen to the parties, lawyers and law clerks — and a sense of fairness.”

Judge Arthur Tarnow is survived by his wife, Jackie; sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Andrea, and Andrew and Vita; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Kathy Tarnow; sister Adrienne Goldbaum; and grandchildren Lucien and Julia.

He was the son of the late Nate and the late Rose Ginsburg Tarnow.

For those who wish to honor his memory, his wife notes that Judge Tarnow would say, “Find someone who needs help or an organization that you feel helps people and take care of other people and their needs.”

Depending on the course of the pandemic, the family is hoping to conduct a memorial gathering this summer.