The Well received $25,000 in grant funds from the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation to be used for this year’s #Friendseder initiative (powered by The Well).

#Friendseder, created in 2019, is to Passover what Friendsgiving is to Thanksgiving — a chance to gather with friends and chosen family leading up to the holiday to celebrate in creative and new ways. Friendseder aims to empower young adults to lead a seder that is authentic and relevant to them, integrating new ideas and rituals that enhance the experience and demystify the skill set of leading the Seder, which is often left to older generations.

Since 2019, Friendseder.com has hosted the #Friendseder™ Haggadah, which is available to download for free, in addition to other resources from organizations across the country.

In 2021, Friendseder took a physical form with the #Friendseder™ Box Experience, with innovative ritual items and a custom designed board game, which is still available for digital download on Friendseder.com.

Between the in-person and virtual options, a Friendseder experience was held in more than 200 homes, on three college campuses, and in 20 states in the U.S., plus Canada!

This year, Friendseder is expanding yet again, with new partnerships in the works with Zingerman’s Delicatessen out of Ann Arbor and Mongers’ Provisions in Berkley and Detroit.

“The Well is a place for inclusive gatherings, intentional conversations, and innovative programs, and Friendseder is just one amazing example of that,” said Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, Executive Director of The Well. “I’ve been inspired by the concept of Friendseder since I arrived a year and a half ago, and I’m so excited at the opportunity the Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation is giving us to elevate this initiative and build deeper relationships in this community,”

More information will be available from The Well at meetyouatthewell.org, and on Friendseder.com, as the Passover season approaches. For further questions about Friendseder, emails can be sent to info@friendseder.com.