Many details about the recent, terrifying hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, remain unclear. However, we do know that the perpetrator, Malik Faisal Akram, knocked on the door of the Temple and asked to come inside. The congregation’s rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker, let him in — thinking that the man might simply be seeking shelter from the cold weather. After welcoming the stranger, Rabbi Cytron-Walker made a small but telling gesture: He brewed Mr. Akram a cup of tea. Later, during services, Akram drew a gun, setting off a tense 11-hour standoff that ended with a desperate escape and Akram’s death.

Already, the events at Congregation Beth Israel have touched off a debate within the Jewish community about the tension between two competing values: security and hospitality. Jewish teachings — from the Book of Genesis, the fiery words of the prophets, and the Mishnah all the way to contemporary practices of tikkun olam — stress the importance of caring for the poor, welcoming the stranger and advocating for the voiceless.

Growing up in a Jewish community in suburban Detroit, I was well aware that my people had suffered historical atrocities. The lesson of this suffering, I was taught, was to empathize with those facing oppression and to make sure that what we had experienced in the past was never inflicted on others. Yet I was only dimly aware of the threats facing Jews in the present. In 2018, the tragic murder of 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh underscored the fragility of Jewish life in America — the sense that, no matter how integrated we are in American society, antisemitism will remain.

Quite naturally, congregations reacted to the Tree of Life shooting with heightened security, wariness, a desire for enclosure and inwardness. I worried about the safety of my own father, who runs a Jewish social service agency in Metro Detroit, as well as my stepbrother, a rabbi presiding over the Reform congregation in which I was raised. At the same time, Judaism is an outward facing religion; the path to God lies in our connections with others just as much as in prayer and ritual.

The events in Texas bring to mind two statements by Emmanuel Levinas, one of the foremost Jewish philosophers of the 20th century. Levinas survived the Holocaust as a prisoner of war and went on to write two towering and exacting books on the meaning of human responsibility. In Totality and Infinity, his first major work, Levinas writes that “the subject is a host.”

He means that to be human is to perpetually welcome others. This welcoming can take the form of giving food, shelter or even a cup of tea to those in need. But its simplest expression is the very language with which we offer our thoughts and feelings to others, and receive theirs in turn. When Rabbi Cytron-Walker opened his Temple’s doors, he was demonstrating a human ability to welcome others that is, in principle, boundless.

This capacity for opening ourselves to others can turn dangerous. In Levinas’ second great book, Otherwise than Being, he writes that “a subject is a hostage.” Through offering up oneself and one’s home, the host can easily become a prisoner of their guest. The ability to welcome others is also a vulnerability to being wounded. For Levinas, this possibility of disappointment, betrayal and suffering at the hands of others is not an exception, but the rule of being human.

Levinas does not mean that the violence of other people is justified. In fact, his philosophy is a full-throated defense of peace. When Mr. Akram pulled out a gun during services, he betrayed the trust of Rabbi Cytron-Walker and the community of congregants who granted him sanctuary. Mr. Akram turned his hosts into terrified hostages, who escaped using their own ingenuity and courage.

Some might argue that the lesson of these events should be for Jews to close ranks, increase protection and heighten suspicion of outsiders. Levinas’ philosophy does not offer an easy answer. To be human is to welcome others — with one’s gestures, speech and deeds. We are a social species, who find meaning above all in our relationships with one another. Cutting oneself off from this world would be, for Levinas, an abdication of one’s humanity.

At the same time, our connections with others expose us to potential violence and to suffering for crimes we did not commit. The host can always become a hostage. Levinas’ philosophy shows that it cannot be otherwise. There is no welcome without risk, no giving without vulnerability, and being human means inhabiting this tension without being able to escape it.

Many temples and synagogues will wrestle in the coming weeks with how to keep their congregations safe during worship, as they have every right to be. But we should remember that no precaution is absolute. This truth is especially salient during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in which we have witnessed the failure of border closings to halt the virus’ spread. The pandemic has reminded us that no community is an island and that the wellbeing of each individual is bound up with the health and safety of all.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker invited Mr. Akram inside his Temple out of a sense of compassion and hospitality. In that moment he was not only a good Jew, but a good human being. Nothing can justify Mr. Akram’s actions, which put the lives of innocent people at risk. At the same time, nothing can justify the refusal to welcome others, care for them and seek justice on their behalf. Through these actions, we do not eliminate the risk of responsibility. Instead, we become worthy of it.

Charlie Driker-Ohren is a Metro Detroit native currently pursuing a doctorate in philosophy at Stony Brook University in New York. His research explores the intersection of time, memory, and ethics, with a focus on the Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Levinas.