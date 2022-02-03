Dr. Jeff London writes about the challenges and ups and downs of relating as a couple during these times.

I have recently written about my decision to retire from my psychiatric practice just prior to the onset on COVID. So, this is (as Paul Harvey used to say) the rest of the story. Or an important part of it.

I met my wife when we were just kids, 17 and 15. We had a few rocky moments while we were dating, but pretty much remained joined at the hip through college, leading to our marriage in May 1971, after my first year of medical school. Leslie started her teaching career and supported us until our daughter Adina arrived on the scene in 1975, during my residency years in Cincinnati.

Despite our long-standing attachment, I realize now that neither of us were really prepared for marriage at respectively 22 and 20. I was ambivalent about commitment and Leslie still held fantasies about “happily ever after.” I prioritized time with my friends, playing sports or cards and Leslie often felt under-appreciated. Our move to Cincinnati (for my residency) helped us to find each other, enhanced by our involvement in Jewish Marriage Encounter.

We learned that staying connected in a marriage takes hard work. We learned and practiced listening and communication skills, and I think we also both grew up along the way. Having children together also either kills you or makes you stronger. Our relationship got stronger.

Flash forward almost 50 years … As I approached the idea or retirement, I think we both had trepidations, remembering those early years before our now empty nest got full. We both wondered how our relationship would respond to being home together without the distraction of my going to work every day.

To some people, it might sound idyllic, but I think we both were worried about revisiting some of our early struggles. And then COVID showed up, which upped the ante.

A Mixed Blessing

The pandemic oddly seemed like more of a mixed blessing for our relationship. I was in the process of retiring from my practice, and COVID meant I could see my patients on Zoom from home, which eliminated my commute to work. I could still go to the gym to exercise and perhaps play bridge more often at the bridge club, I guessed. Although that quickly changed. And what about my touchstone, my weekly poker game? We began to hear stories of old geezers like us all getting infected after meeting for their weekly game. Whoops! That wasn’t such a great idea either! Leslie and I also began to curtail our regular plans with friends for dinner and stopped going to the movies.

So how was this pandemic a “mixed blessing” for our marriage? Because suddenly all my outside activities, which had previously served as an alternative to staying home, were no longer an option. And my commute time was 30 seconds instead of 30-plus minutes. So, that meant more time for togetherness as a couple, which sounded good for our relationship, but also felt a bit strange to both of us for different reasons.

Obviously, we had no idea what we were facing. This is not a story about one of us coming down with COVID. But that doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing for our marriage (or yours?).

Our responses to the threat of getting the virus were quite different. Leslie went into protect mode. I went into denial mode. Well, it wasn’t quite that dramatic a difference, but it certainly put a strain on our relationship. I felt Leslie was being over-protective and germophobic; she felt I was acting as if the pandemic were not happening. And some of the same old issues between us were triggered in a new way. My retirement intensified our dilemma.

Before I write more about the challenges and ups and downs of relating as a couple during these times, I want to emphasize that the most crucial decision we each had to make was to accept the idea that now, perhaps more than ever, our relationship required work from both of us.

We recalled the lessons we had learned from Jewish Marriage Encounter. Everything else flowed from that decision. It reflected us back to our early years of marriage. How would I respond to the loss of my valued outside activities? How would we fill our time together in a meaningful way, now housebound? How would we stay connected with friends and family?

We developed a pod with our children and grandchildren. We set up some regular Zoom calls with friends, which evolved into outdoor dinners in better weather. I discovered online bridge and poker. And, most significantly, we agreed to develop a plan for activities that we could do together at home. We realized that simply being in the house together 24/7 did not mean we were “there together.” My interests in puzzles and games which serve to exercise my mind and distract me from a tendency to obsess about my worries would be a big challenge. Our competing interests: internet articles versus sports, exercise and cards; different types of movies and TV programs; time spent with family versus Zoom time spent with friends … also were potential obstacles to feeling connected with each other.

Finding Common Ground

We started by searching for some common activities. We began to work on jigsaw puzzles together, while listening to our favorite types of music. The commitment to that fairly innocuous activity felt like a reboot to confirming our commitment to each other.

While we puzzled, we often ended up talking about our kids or stories from our pasts. A long marriage has so many shared stories. Many times, we just listened to music, and each worked on our side of the puzzle. We rediscovered 500 Rummy, which provided some (usually) healthy competition. We looked for opportunities to sing together.

We also agreed that we would try to find TV shows in the evening that we both wanted to watch, rather than sitting in separate rooms. I agreed to limit my online bridge games, and I decided to be more choosy about which sports events were important or compelling enough for me to watch. It helped that our Detroit teams were so crummy at this time. We agreed not to multi-task while we were in couple TV watching mode.

We committed to taking a walk in the neighborhood together every day, unless the weather was ridiculous. We always found something to talk about on our walks and it encouraged both of us to get outside. I continued my daily bike rides, but I often postponed my walks until Leslie was available. I also continued to find a way to swim three times a week, which was very helpful for my chronic back problems. At times, this led to disagreements about the COVID safety of this activity, but Leslie understood how much I needed to do this.

I also began to take on a more significant role in the kitchen. I had always helped with cleanup, but, in retrospect, I have acted as if food appeared magically on the table at dinner time. We began to make lunches side by side, putting carrots on each other’s plate, along with chips on mine for every lunch and on Leslie’s only with tuna fish sandwiches.

And, most significantly, I became the salad chef at dinner time and the sous chef for more complicated recipes. I learned how to measure ingredients a la Leslie. I learned how to cut vegetables her way. But it was clearly still her kitchen. At times, I felt she was being too nitpicky about how I did my assigned tasks. She often felt I was doing things the wrong way. We had a number of tense moments. We found a way to talk these complicated issues out, after first putting down our knives and sharp objects.

Even with these together times, we still often find we lose track of each other. I can get very absorbed in my music, puzzles or games. I often have to be reminded that my wife is in the house. Leslie’s response to COVID was to have a heightened awareness about cleanliness and safety, which often led to my feeling monitored or controlled, since I tend to be more cavalier about things like washing my hands properly.

But we continued to agree to try look for each other and talk things out. Again, it was the decision we made to pay attention to our relationship to keep it alive that was the most crucial step in the process. And we made one other decision. At least once a day we agreed to come to together for a real hug. Not just a kiss or touch. A real long hug.

So here we are back home again. And God willing, one day, we will have to start working on how to stay connected once we feel able to leave the house more frequently. But I guess we’ll just have to cross that bridge — hopefully together — when we come to it.

Dr. Jeff London is a retired child psychiatrist from Farmington Hills.