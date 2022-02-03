Parshat Terumah: Exodus 25:1`-27:14; I Kings 5:26-6:13.

When one lives in a time of mass innovation, it becomes increasingly easy to believe we can do things all by ourselves.

Gone are the days when one would have to travel to a store or call up an expert to find a solution for day-to-day predicaments. “Just Google it,” “look it up on YouTube,” and “ask Siri” have replaced “go check out a book from the library,” “call a plumber” and “watch the weather on the evening news.”

Besides the war of attrition against everyone’s humility, this phenomenon breeds an altogether new challenge: distrust.

Hashem instructs Moshe, “You shall make the menorah out of pure gold, from one piece it shall be made” (Exodus 25:31). At first, the menorah was meant to be actively formed, “you shall make,” but then the process seems passive, “it shall be made.” Rashi (Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, 11th century, France) explains that Moshe first attempted to make the menorah on his own until he relented due to the difficulty of the task; after which, Hashem created the menorah Himself.

The Sfas Emes (Rabbi Yehudah Leib Alter, 19th century, Poland) asks why, if Hashem was willing to make it Himself, did He instruct Moshe to do so in the first place? Surely, Moshe could have been involved with other pursuits that needed his attention! The Sfas Emes explains that Hashem asks from all of us to recognize two paradoxical realities: 1) That we are tasked with putting in the requisite effort, and that 2) That no matter how much effort we exert, we cannot succeed without help, whether it be from Hashem or from others.

The Sfas Emes’ grandfather, the Chidushei HaRim (Rav Yitzchak Meir Alter) similarly comments on the Talmudic dictum, “If someone says, ‘I toiled and found no success,’ do not believe him; ‘I have not toiled and found success,’ do not believe him; ‘I have toiled and found success,’ believe him” (Megilah 6b). But why does it say “found success”? Should it not have said “I achieved success,” since they’ve toiled for it? In truth, explains the Chiddushei HaRim, every success we enjoy is due to others’ contributions, no matter how much effort we exert; some of it is always “found.”

The more technology advances, the more we feel like we’re in control. But as driving on the roads, meeting our deadlines and fighting COVID has taught us, we have to trust and rely on others if we want to truly “find success.” If we can avoid the instinctive trappings of our modern-day lifestyles and find room to seek out others, including Hashem, to rely on, then we will not only find success and develop caring communities; but we, too, can illuminate the world, like a menorah.

Rabbi Shaya Katz is rabbi of Young Israel of Oak Park.