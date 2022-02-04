During the interviews with and reports about the actions of Rabbi Cytron-Walker in Colleyville, Texas, Mike Smith was reminded of the tragic circumstances surrounding the assassination of Rabbi Morris Adler.

It was another shocking occurrence. In Colleyville, Texas, a deranged person, spouting antisemitic tropes and slanders, took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel. One of the hostages was Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. The crisis began when the rabbi decided to aid a seemingly peaceful stranger at the door of the synagogue. That person was anything but peaceful.

The situation soon became a national and international story, and we all nervously waited for news as the event unfolded. The 11-hour ordeal ended when Rabbi Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the hostage-taker, a brave act that allowed two congregants and himself to escape without harm; one hostage had been safely released earlier. The FBI finally admitted that the act was “committed by a terrorist exposing an antisemitic world view.”

It is disquieting — an understatement — that, once again, Americans and, in particular, Jewish Americans, experienced an act of domestic terrorism. Of course, this is in the wake of recent shootings in 2019 at the Chabad of Poway, California, and at the Tree of Life or L’Smicah Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvaia, in 2018. Sad to say, these are just two of a long list of antisemitic acts over the past few decades, with a notable resurgence over the last few years.

“Hero” is an overused word in modern times. But, if anyone deserves hero status, it would be Rabbi Cytron-Walker. He was in a tough situation, but his calm resolve and decisiveness saved the lives of the remaining hostages, his congregants.

During the interviews with and reports about the actions of Rabbi Cytron-Walker, I was reminded of the tragic circumstances surrounding the assassination of Rabbi Morris Adler. There are several similarities between the events and, more to the point, the actions of the rabbis. In each case, there was a deranged, disgruntled perpetrator and the setting was a synagogue. At Congregation Shaarey Zedek, Rabbi Adler’s synagogue in Metro Detroit, however, the outcome was tragic.

What stands out to me is the nature of the rabbis as leaders. Both demonstrated kindness toward a person in need. Rabbi Cytron-Walker attempted to provide aid to a stranger at the door. Rabbi Adler met several times with Richard Wishnetsky in an effort to help the mentally ill, 23-year-old Jewish man who eventually shot him on Shabbat morning, Feb. 12, 1966.

Most of all, when faced with imminent danger, both showed their courage and put the safety of their congregants first. Like Rabbi Cytron-Walker, Rabbi Adler was also courageous. When Wishnetsky approached the bimah and shot his pistol in the air, there were hundreds of people in the pews. Rabbi Adler’s first reaction was to get members out of harm’s way: “I know the boy. I’ll handle him,” he said.

Unfortunately, after the bimah was cleared, Wishnetsky shot Rabbi Adler and then himself. The full story of this horrific event can be found in the pages of the JN in the William Davidson Digital Archive of Jewish Detroit History.

In the aftermath in Colleyville, Rabbi Cytron-Walker said, “We have to be hospitable, and we have to be secure. And we have to find ways to strike that balance.” This is an honorable and generous perspective, one which shows the best of the human spirit that both rabbis had and have in abundance.

