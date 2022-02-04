In 2020, with camp closed, owners Michael Budman and Diane Bald spearheaded a major capital improvement campaign to upgrade and replace many of camp’s facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

If the pandemic has played havoc with most businesses, it’s thrown an oversized wrench into the works for summer camps. For those in Canada, like Camp Tamakwa, for whom U.S. kids are an important segment of their camper population, COVID19 has been a major test.

It wasn’t long ago I thought I had seen it all in my 52 years at Tamakwa and experienced just about every possible scenario that can happen at camp. That was until the pandemic hit and subjected Tamakwa to a new reality of how camp had to be conducted these past two summers. Of course, compared to how COVID-19 afflicted the entire world, most members of our Tamakwa community were fortunate to endure as they did. Talk about keeping perspective!

When Borders Closed

In 2020, for the first time in my life since 1967, I couldn’t be at Tamakwa or, for that matter, in Canada, after public health authorities ordered all camps closed and the government shut the national borders.

Despite my many years at Tamakwa, it still boggles my mind how labor-intensive it is to administer camp, particularly one as ambitious as Tamakwa, to achieve so many tangible and intangible goals. It’s ultimately about providing our campers and staff not just the best camp experience possible, but the best life experience. We must do everything we can so one of the best chapters in the book of life of our campers and staff will be their time at Tamakwa.

True to Tamakwa’s philosophy, we turned COVID’s negative situation into a positive outcome. In 2020, with camp closed, owners Michael Budman and Diane Bald spearheaded a major capital improvement campaign to upgrade and replace many of camp’s facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

As the 2021 season approached, we closely followed government updates on whether camps would be allowed to open and, if so, under what restrictions. With valuable input from Tamakwa’s medical staff, we discussed staffing and quarantine challenges. It wasn’t until the 11th hour that camps learned they could open, but, unfortunately, the Canadian-U.S. border remained closed. With little time, we had to address multiple tasks to ensure camp could open — modifications to our facilities, health center, medical staff orientation, kitchen and food service, sanitation facilities, quarantine protocols, creating a “bubble,” masking, regular testing, cohort training …

COVID-Safe

To make Tamakwa COVID-safe, we transformed aspects of camp life like never before. Everything had to be re-thought. All the while, our U.S. campers and families lamented not being able to come to camp.

None of this would have been possible but for an incredibly dedicated staff in 2020 and 2021. Our leadership and administrative team, led by Les Hartsman and Jamie Kudlats, also rose to the occasion, proving an inspiration to all.

Fast forward. Camp progressed through the summer, constantly pivoting. Masks came off, cohorting ceased as celebrations, activities and trips ensued with life lessons learned. Little surprise our kids and parents appreciated the Tamakwa experience more than ever after more than a year of isolation.

On Aug. 9, I was finally able to enter Canada and be at camp. I observed and participated in some of Tamakwa’s greatest traditions — the final camp play, return of long trips and Color War. Particularly memorable was the final Friday night service honoring six staff with their 13th summer bar and bat mitzvahs. There was the traditional staff gathering in Loon Lodge filled with thank-yous and acknowledgments for giving every camper that good ol’ traditional Tamakwa summer.

Then, the final day of camp with the summer-ending CIT Banquet, award presentations, the unveiling of a magnificent 2021 summer plaque. Notwithstanding all the challenges and adversity encountered there was that same summer’s-end Tamakwa glow exuded by everyone for an unprecedented, magical, if not miracle summer. Camp prevailed. And … not one case of COVID!

There are golden days on the horizon as enrollment is at an all-time high for Tamakwa 2022. Waiting lists have started. Planning, recruiting and hiring are underway. All our campers and staff from the U.S. and Canada and our international staff will unite again on the “sunny shores.”

Looking back is important. But we’re more excited about what’s ahead, as we advance to next summer and then on to our 90th anniversary. I can’t wait.

Vic Norris is the senior director of Camp Tamakwa.