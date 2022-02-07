Hillel at Kalamazoo College sponsors program on antisemitism.

As a sophomore at Kalamazoo College, I have felt outcasted as a Jew and enraged by the uneducated opinions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and did not know what to do about it. During the first week of our winter trimester, Kalamazoo College’s Office of Religious and Spiritual Life hosted a community reflection centered on antisemitism, sponsored by Hillel at K College. The entire student body was invited to hear from Hillel members about their experiences with antisemitism and how to make changes. Topics included Zionism, the Holocaust and finding your Jewish identity.

“During the reflection I felt empowered to finally share my worries and my fears with a community that knows so little about what we, as Jews, experience on a daily basis,” said senior and president of Hillel at K, McKenna Schilling. “I felt incredibly proud of my peers for being able to stand up in a way that many people aren’t able to, and for representing the Jewish community.”

I spoke about my March of the Living trip when I spent one week touring Holocaust concentration camps in Poland and one week celebrating the fortitude of the Jewish people in Israel. When people ask me about my experience, I still do not have the words to describe it. Nothing can match the magnitude of the uncomfortable, gut-wrenching pain of standing in those camps. I left the march feeling surprisingly happy. None of the survivors we met let the sadness and fear dictate their lives. They choose to tell their stories so that something like the Holocaust never happens again.

After hearing stories from survivors about the darkest moments in their lives and the success and happiness that they have now, I felt inspired, a strong sense of responsibility and desire to continue sharing and educating the community at large so that we, as the Jewish people, can continue to prosper and flourish.

Proud is an understatement to describe the feeling I had after my peers and I shared our stories during our community reflection.

Ali Randel is a sophomore at Kalamazoo College from West Bloomfield.