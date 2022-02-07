Teen Mission is open to ninth-12th graders as a means to strengthen Jewish identity and pride as a Detroiter.

Calling all participants, families, and interested members of the Teen Mission to Israel!

The Federation has been accepted as a RootOne grantee for summer 2022. The new initiative helps lower the price of Teen Mission 2022 (June-20-July 15) by offering each registered participant a voucher for $3,000. “We are so excited to be working with RootOne in sending more teens to Israel and investing in quality educational experiences,” said Zach Goldberger of Federation.

Teen Mission is open to ninth-12th graders as a means to strengthen Jewish identity and pride as a Detroiter; an educational, experiential itinerary allowing teens to see, feel and touch Israel; Creates personal relationships between Detroit and Israeli teens from the Partnership Region; provides quality programs with attention to health and safety standards, and emphasizes a community-building experience with sensitivity towards individual needs.

According to a former participant: “Teen Mission was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and helped shape who I am today. I made incredible friends, saw magnificent sights, and was challenged every single day. I feel so lucky to be able to call Israel my home and am so grateful for the experience.”

The cost of the trip — now $4,095 — includes room and board, program activities, flights to Israel and back, and laundry. An itinerary of the trip can be found at https://teenmissiondetroit.org/trip-overview.

To learn more, visit https://teenmissiondetroit.org. For questions, contact Zach Goldberger at zgoldberger@teenmissiondetroit.org.