The Detroit Medical Orchestra, in collaboration with Congregation Beth Shalom, will present “An All-Russian Program,” Sunday, Feb. 27, at 3:30 p.m. in the synagogue’s social hall, 14601 Lincoln St. in Oak Park.

The program includes Glinka’s “Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila,” Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnole,” Borodin’s “Polovetsian Dances from Prince Igor” and Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture.”

The Detroit Medical Orchestra is a nonprofit community symphony orchestra comprised of musicians who are medical professionals, healthcare students and friends who share the group’s mission of bringing healing through music. Visit detroitmedicalorchestra.org to learn more about the orchestra’s mission.

All the musicians are vaccinated, and masks will be required for audience members. Free admission or a suggested $10 donation.