The IDF understands that innovation and entrepreneurship are key for an army of the 21st century.

Military service has been mandatory for men and women in Israel since the establishment of the state in 1948. Generations of Israelis have been raised on the ethos of service to the country, ideally in an elite or combat unit. Already in high school, Israeli teens undergo rigorous testing to identify their talents for placement and to enable them to offer a successful and meaningful service.

But the military service paradigm in Israel is changing, as a recent poster has indicated. It upends the classic ideal, calling for “The Best to Cyber,” a play on the decades-old slogan that directed the best to elite combat units.

The Start-Up Nation has been ascendant in the IDF, with the gifted and technologically minded candidates recruited to intelligence units such as 8200 or the military’s technological sector. It is here where cutting-edge Israeli military inventions are conceived and born, such as the Merkava tank, the Namer (leopard) armored infantry fighting vehicle, the lightweight “Spike” rocket launcher, the Eye Ball 360-degree image identifier and, of course, the famous Iron Dome air defense system, to name just a few.

Today many alumni of these intelligence and technological units lead the Start-Up Nation in the field of cyber, AI and defense. A soldier who completes three years’ service in these units, even prior to a university education, can find himself recruited to a start-up offering a salary and benefits that the average Israeli family with three children could only dream to earn.

The IDF understands that innovation and entrepreneurship are key for an army of the 21st century. Major. Gen. Eran Niv, head of the Cyber Defense Unit in the General Staff, has identified the crucial need for developing and integrating new technologies that will ultimately reach the combat and operational units. As Niv recently said in an interview with the Ha’aretz daily, “The technology is changing, the political-diplomatic situation is changing, the enemy — and us, too. It is impossible to hope that we will remain in the same place and yet keep up with the pace. It’s far from certain that what worked in the last war will work in the next war.”

At a recent ceremony of the graduating class of the Air Force pilot’s academy, the Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, emphasized that, “the best are first of all the fighters, as measured by their willingness to contribute to the country and sacrifice their lives to protect others.”

It is clear that for the IDF to continue to lead in the region, it must find the best talent for both the combat as well as the technology units.

Naomi Miller is Director of Israel Partnerships at the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator and Israel Representative and Missions Director for the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. This column first appeared on the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator newsletter.