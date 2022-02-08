On Twitter, the American Jewish Committee thanked the Hamtramck City Council “for unequivocally condemning antisemitism in the wake of the #Colleyville synagogue attack. Our strength lies in the ability of diverse communities to unite in the face of hate.”

The all-Muslim members of the Hamtramck City Council passed a resolution Jan. 25 condemning antisemitism.

The resolution reads in part: “Hamtramck City Council condemns all forms of antisemitism and declares its support for the Beth Israel Congregation in Texas, all members of the Jewish community in Hamtramck, the Metro Detroit area and beyond.” It said everyone “has the right to practice their faith and live their life free from intimidation, harassment and fear of violence.”

On Twitter, the American Jewish Committee thanked the Hamtramck City Council “for unequivocally condemning antisemitism in the wake of the #Colleyville synagogue attack. Our strength lies in the ability of diverse communities to unite in the face of hate.”

Rabbi Asher Lopatin, director of the JCRC/AJC, told the Detroit Free Press, “What I find so significant here is that the all-Muslim council have done this on their own, and also they point out the dangers of antisemitism and condemn antisemitism without needing to mix it up with all forms of hate, or with the situation in the Middle East or with any other cause.”

In late January, representatives from the Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Committee met with Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib and Councilwoman Amanda Jaczowski to thank them for the resolution and calling out the dangers of the rise in antisemitism.