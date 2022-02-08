COVID challenges cultivate resiliency and adaptability.

This past semester, and year, has been unconventional to say the very least. At the start of the fall 2021 semester, I expressed my excitement and anticipation to return to a semi-normal college experience at Wayne State University, with a fresh appreciation for the little moments in life that make days so sweet. Now that I am beginning a new semester yet again, I thought it prudent to check in with myself and reflect on the ups and downs, achievements and tribulations, and emotions of the last semester.

This past semester was unlike anything I had experienced before. At the beginning of the fall semester, I looked forward to my return to campus, to spending time with my fellow students in the Hillel Lounge, studying in the library and simply walking to and from on campus.

I was well aware of the multiple safety precautions implemented by Wayne State in order to keep the student populace safe from the still raging pandemic. Masks were and still are required in all indoor on-campus buildings, and a vaccine mandate was implemented to ensure that students would be well protected from contagion. Because of these precautions, I was optimistic, knowing I could safely revel in the little moments I had missed so much.

Initially, all went well according to this hopeful plan! I was greatly enjoying my newfound freedoms and opportunities on campus. My journey toward increased independence, which had stalled when I abruptly had to move home my freshman year of college, began again. I was mindful of the public health protections implemented by wearing my mask whenever I was indoors and ensuring that all Jewish Student Organization (JSO) events my board and I organized over the course of the semester followed the proper safety guidelines. When I could, I got my COVID vaccine booster shot.

However, nothing could compare to the feeling of walking into a classroom, sitting down at a desk, and taking notes during an in-person class for the first time in a year and a half. It suddenly felt like such a privilege to be able to ask my professor questions without the barrier of a Zoom screen and to listen to the boisterous discussions generated by my peers without the ambient buzz of a computer speaker. This was the moment I savored most, the ability to just participate in an in-person class, and forge new friendships and relationships with my classmates and professors. It is something I will never again take for granted in my final two semesters at Wayne State.

As the weeks flew by, and September became October and morphed into November, I settled into a comfortable and enjoyable routine. I would meet in person for my class on Tuesday evenings, attend in-person history club meetings and lead in-person JSO meetings. My days were brightened by forays into the student center to get a coffee or excursions with my brother to visit the Detroit Institute of Art.

A Speedbump

Unfortunately, this lovely routine would, at the end of November, undergo a drastic change. The COVID positivity rate spiked, and Wayne State was forced to close many on-campus amenities, and my in-person classes became virtual.

Events that the JSO had previously planned also pivoted online. While this change was disheartening, it was nothing I hadn’t done before. Although I briefly lamented the loss of my newly forged routine, I carried on with the understanding that the safety of myself and my peers far outweighed my disappointment of not being on campus.

As winter break began, I was again met with the disappointing news that the winter 2022 semester would be virtual, at least through January. While this news left me melancholic, it also allowed me to come to a new realization, one that I will hope to take with me into the new semester and later in life.

Sometimes, despite our best hopes, expectations and efforts, life throws us a curve-ball and we are expected to catch it with grace and poise. While it may be disappointing, it is nothing we cannot handle. I have realized over the past semester that dealing with rapid change is a skill that I and many of my peers have developed over the past two years.

With so much uncertainty, learning to become flexible in one’s plans and expectations has become a natural necessity. This was not a skill I cultivated on my own. With the support of the amazing staff of the Hillel of Metro Detroit, my professors, friends and family, I learned to be resilient and adapt to change. The Jewish people are nothing if not resilient, strong and adaptable.

So, I would like to close with this message, that though rapid change and uncertainty are frightening, disheartening and even horrifying at times, it is nothing but a dark tunnel we will get out of together.

Despite all its challenges, it felt wonderful to spend the fall semester on campus, and while I know that my future semesters will bring more unanticipated changes and challenges, I know now that it is nothing I cannot conquer, especially with the support of all those I love cheering me on.

Loren Safta is a junior majoring in public health at Wayne State University.