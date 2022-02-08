The theme of this year’s competition is “The Power of Your Voice.”

The Zekelman Holocaust Center looks forward to receiving creative entries from Michigan students in the areas of poetry, prose and art (2D and 3D pieces).

The Elie Wiesel Night Competition is for grades nine-12, and the Kappy Anne Frank Competition is for grades seven and eight.

Survivors — as well as those who perished during the Holocaust — have shared their voices through diaries, writings, testimonies, speeches, artwork and many other mediums over time. These pieces help us to learn about the Holocaust and to reflect on its meaning in the world today.

Aligning with The HC’s mission to engage, educate and empower by remembering the Holocaust, they invite students to share their own unique voices in this competition.

Visit www.holocaustcenter.org/competition2022 to find competition rules, guidelines and entry forms.

Entries will be accepted until April 20, with the awards ceremony taking place in June.