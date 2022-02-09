Because who doesn’t love another carb-smeared holiday?

Happy Bagels And Lox Day, everybody! Of the many random food “holidays” this month, today’s is easily our favorite.

A bagel topped with lox (thinly sliced cured salmon) is an iconic Jewish-American dish. Once found only in New York delis, this delicious sandwich is now popular all across the country.

Bagels originated in Poland in the early 17th century. Jewish families often ate bagels on Saturday evenings at the conclusion of the Sabbath because the bagels could be baked very quickly.

The bagel symbolizes the circle of life. Lox, which symbolizes the saltiness of tears, is an entirely American invention. It became a popular sandwich filling in the mid-1800s when the transcontinental railroad began shipping barrels of salted salmon to the East Coast.

To celebrate National Bagel & Lox Day, take part in this Jewish-American tradition and enjoy a tasty bagel topped with cream cheese, lox, red onion, and capers!

We compiled a list of places around Metro Detroit, in no particular order, where you can enjoy a delicious Bagel and Lox:

New York Bagel: West Bloomfield and Southfield

Stage Deli: West Bloomfield Township

Spreads Bagels & Cafe: Southfield

Mannie’s Bagel and Delicatessen: Lake Orion

The Bagel Factory: Troy

Jersey Bagel Deli & Grill: Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield

Barry’s Bagels: Clawson

Steve’s Deli: Bloomfield Hills