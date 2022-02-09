Texas Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker testifies on need for security grants.

On Tuesday Feb. 8 the House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Emergency Preparedness and Communication met to discuss the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and protecting houses of worship, this following the wake of the antisemitic terrorist attack on Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, last month.

The hearing was led by Chairwoman Val Demings (D) of Florida. Members of Congress, along with a diverse group of Jewish leaders shared testimonies and thoughts about what the Federal government should be doing to respond to the rise in antisemitic terrorism and violence during the virtual panel discussion. From Michigan’s 8th District, Chairwoman Elissa Slotkin (D) said that as a Jewish woman, the issue felt deeply personal to her.

“Rabbi Charlie is a native Michigander. He’s from the Lansing area, which I represent. His mom still lives there. Actually, he went to summer camp with my brother,” Slotkin said.

The witnesses included Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel; Rabbi Yosef Konikov, of Orlando, Florida, where recent neo-Nazi rallies were held; Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network.

Ahead of their testimonies, panelists shared their support of the Jewish community. Slotkin cited statistics stating that in the last five years, there has been a 60% increase in antisemitic incidents nationwide. “2020 marking the third highest amount of [antisemitic incidents] since the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) began tracking these incidents in the 1970s,” she said.

In Michigan, Slotkin says she has seen a 21% increase of antisemitic incidents — everything from graffitied swastikas on buildings to “Zoom bombings.”

The witnesses shared what they have seen throughout their Jewish communities and explained why having the necessary funds to protect Jewish lives, and those of all faiths, is crucial.

“All of us need to feel safe in our sacred space and our communities — and too many people, of every background, don’t always feel safe. And that’s heartbreaking,” Cytron-Walker said. “And that’s our reality. Even though the chances are so remote that violence will be visited upon any one congregation — our recent past has shown that tragedy and trauma can happen. That’s our harsh reality and it’s been our harsh reality. And we can’t ignore that reality. We have to confront it.”

Members of Congress followed up with questions asking what more they could do to help. Representative Clay Higgins (R) of Louisiana expressed how he and the members of the subcommittee and representatives on both sides of the isle are dedicated to help find solutions so that places of worship can peacefully gather. He asked Cytron-Walker about the recent attack at the temple, and the relationship between the Jewish community and the local law enforcement.

Cytron-Walker replied that during the entire hostage situation he was communicating with the Colleyville Sheriff by texting and emailing, saying that the relationship with the department is very important to him.

“It really takes all of us on all sides of the aisle to come with that sense of curiosity and come with that sense that our status quo is not okay,” Cytron-Walker said. “This kind of violence is happening in our religious communities and in our schools, and our religious institutions and nonprofits. We need that sense of security. We need these grants. We need these programs.

“And we also have to do more to work together to change that overall reality. Because what we’re going through right now, I don’t believe it’s sustainable,” he added.

To watch the hearing, visit https://homeland.house.gov/activities/hearings/the-nonprofit-security-grant-program-and-protecting-houses-of-worship-a-view-from-the-american-jewish-community.