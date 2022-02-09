Tom Brady and Al Muskovitz both have had life experiences involving supermodels. Here’s the back-story.

Tom Brady announced his retirement last week from professional football after 22 years and seven Super Bowl victories. He’s a University of Michigan graduate. I’m a Michigan State graduate. But we do have two things in common. We both knew when it was the right time to retire from football, and we’ve both been associated with supermodels. Stay with me here.

I’ll never forget that fateful day in 1967 when I walked away from the game of football. I was the backup quarterback on my seventh grade Mary Thompson Jr. High School team in Southfield. I had made what they called the “heavyweights” squad. Yes, we had two squads, lightweights and heavyweights. Not politically correct but an accurate assessment. Our schedule consisted of school opponents in equal weight classes.

Sadly, I made the heavyweight team by one pound. Instead of being the biggest kid on the lightweights, I was now the smallest kid on the heavyweights. I should’ve skipped lunch on tryout day.

A scale dashed my dreams of being the most dominating fullback in junior high football history.

Every day I had to face practicing against behemoths, all the while wearing my older brother’s hand-me-down athletic cup (honest) and high-top spikes — a Johnny Unitas look without the talent.

In a decision that rivals any bad player personnel decision the Detroit Lions have ever made, I was designated the back-up quarterback for my squad. I don’t recall ever trying out for that position let alone being good enough to be the go-to guy in an emergency.

Our coach must have felt our starting QB was invincible. He was a tall muscular guy named Bill whose athletic prowess deserved the starting nod. If he was our team’s Tom Brady, I was our Don Knotts — nervously shaking on the sideline. I took a knee before the start of every game. I wasn’t protesting; I was praying I wouldn’t be inserted into the lineup. My prayers weren’t answered.

One fateful fall night, Bill got injured during a battle against a bruising team from Anderson Jr. High School in Berkley. I was called into duty and called the only play I had committed to memory, 939, a pass play.

I took the snap, faded back and threw the ball barely down the field. However, I threw it so high in the air it gave both teams time to settle under the wounded duck of a pass to fight for its possession. In the struggle, the ball aimlessly fell to the ground.

Thankfully, Bill recovered quickly and was reinserted into the lineup after my lone play. Mercifully, this was before smartphones, which no doubt would have ended up being a humiliating viral video on social media.

These circumstances led to my premature retirement from the gridiron. I’m not sure what was bruised more, my body or my ego.

As previously mentioned, Tom Brady and I both have had life experiences involving supermodels. Brady will celebrate his 13th wedding anniversary this month with entrepreneur, philanthropist and former Victoria Secret model Gisele Bündchen. Talk about your power couple.

On the other hand, my “relationship” years ago with model Christie Brinkley has remained under the radar. You heard me. Here’s the back-story.

I was on a media junket to Walt Disney World as part of the Dick Purtan morning radio show. We were wined and dined by the Disney Corp. in exchange for our broadcasting from the park to promote their newest ride — the high-speed GM Test Track.

The exhibit and ride gave patrons the experience of what rigorous testing General Motors put their concept cars through. The experience left me breathless, but not as much as my exchange with Ms. Brinkley.

Christie was one of several high-profile celebrities brought in by Disney to promote the track’s grand opening. Part of their obligation was meeting with the press. I was lucky enough to secure a one-on-one conversation with her.

Prior to my pushing record on my tape recorder, I told her that my radio character, “Big Al,” often invited well-known celebrities to be in on a gag — to act like they knew me personally — like I was some big deal. In this case, I asked Christie to pretend we had dated in the past. Her performance ended up being worthy of an Academy Award.

I barely got my introduction on tape started when Christie jumped in and chastised me for not having kept in touch. “Big Al” she bellowed with disappointment in her voice, “why haven’t you called me!” It was perfect. Being at Disney you might say it was our version of Beauty and the Beast.

So now you know how Tom Brady’s life and mine have intersected. Football and super models. Tom’s heading for the Hall of Fame, and I’ve secured my spot in the Hall of Shame.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com,”Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com.